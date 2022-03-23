Enter PPV.com Sweepstakes To Attend Errol Spence v Yordenis Ugas (Or Alternate Event Of Your Choosing)

PPV.COM is currently running a sweepstakes whose Grand Prize winner will receive two tickets, round-trip airfare, and hotel accommodations to an upcoming 2022 PPV event of their choice. Fans who order the April 16 Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas PPV event on PPV.COM will be automatically entered in the sweepstakes.

“PPV.COM is offering consumers creative incentives to try our new service,” said Mark Boccardi, SVP Programming & Marketing for iNDEMAND and PPV.COM. “PPV.COM is the first streaming PPV platform that enables fans to create personalized, interactive experiences during events. During our events, viewers can participate in our hosted, live chats; interact with our experts and other fans; post comments; and upload video selfies. We’re also offering sweepstakes and other promotional tactics that add value to consumers’ experience when they order on PPV.COM.”



PPV.COM launched in December 2021 and offers a variety of live PPV events, original material, archived content, and live event replays. The site will carry dozens of PPV events throughout 2022 in categories including boxing, wrestling, MMA, soccer, music, comedy, and additional sports. iNDEMAND is the leading transactional video on demand (TVOD) and PPV programming provider in North America, with a three-decade track record of impeccable video delivery and ease of ordering.

For more information on how to enter the Spence v Ugas contest, please go to: https://www.ppv.com/events/spencejrvsugas For complete sweepstakes rules and instructions, please click on: https://www.ppv.com/event-management/www.ppv.com/assets/website/1646673202446_April_PPV_Sweeps_97.pdf All winners will be chosen at random and no purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes.

