Ugás: It Is Very Obvious To Fight Fans That I’m The Most Avoided Fighter In The Division

LAS VEGAS (August 6, 2021) – WBA Welterweight World Champion Yordenis Ugás shared his feelings on being “the most avoided fighter in the division” as he previewed his upcoming showdown against Argentina’s Fabian Maidana which serves the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View co-main event on Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ugás makes his first world title defense leading up to the highly-anticipated main event between eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao and unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. The Olympic bronze medalist from Cuba added his name to the current crop of welterweight world champions when his WBA title was elevated following a victory over Abel Ramos in 2020.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, MP Promotions and Man Down Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.

Here is what Ugas had to say about the welterweight division, training camp in Las Vegas, Maidana and more:

On his upcoming matchup with Fabian Maidana:

“Fabian Maidana is a really good fighter who I have been aware of for a while. It is very obvious to fight fans that I’m the most avoided fighter in the division, so I want to thank Maidana for taking this fight. A lot of the big-name fighters don’t want to give me a chance. I still have a lot to prove and fans will see the desire in me when I step in the ring with Maidana.”

On his recent training camp with coach Ismael Salas:

“Training in Las Vegas with Ismael Salas is something I cherish, because Salas and I are so close. We have great chemistry, and the gym has a family atmosphere. We have a lot of high-level amateurs, Olympians, and really good pros in the gym, and that takes training camp to the next level. I had the perfect sparring for this camp and am ready to fight.”

On defending his WBA world title:

“As everyone knows, I want to defend my WBA world title against any-and-all challengers, but it seems not many of the top fighters are willing to fight me, even though I have a world title. I take pride in being a world champion, and tremendous respect for the WBA. I will fight anyone they mandate as my number one contender. I am the boogeyman of the division and have to be a world champion to get fighters to fight me, and even then, I still can’t get the big fights. So, I take a lot of pride in defending my belt.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“A win puts me that much closer to getting the winner of Pacquiao vs. Spence Jr., a rematch with Shawn Porter, a fight with Terence Crawford, or a bout with Keith Thurman. These are the fighters I hope I get to face in the future as I am looking to secure a legacy with my career, and I want to prove that I am the best welterweight in all of boxing.”

ABOUT PACQUIAO VS. SPENCE JR.

Pacquiao vs. Spence Jr. will see eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao face unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. in the blockbuster FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event on Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features WBA Welterweight World Champion Yordenis Ugás squaring off against Argentina’s Fabián “TNT” Maidana in the co-main event, while former world champions and all-action brawlers Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and “Vicious” Víctor Ortiz will meet in a 10-round welterweight duel. Kicking off the pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, unbeaten featherweight contender Mark Magsayo battles former world champion Julio Ceja in a 10-round attraction.

