Dr. Mike, Ex NFLer Bell Lose Pro Boxing Debuts On Jake Paul Card

You can have over 4 million folks following you in Instagram, and got it going on as a celeb doc, but that doesn't mean your social media profile visibility will protect you in a squared circle. Dr. Mike, the kickoff attraction on the Jake Paul topped Showtime pay per view from Arizona on Saturday night, did four rounds with one Chris Avila. The MD left the ring a loser who actually showed commendable heart as he stayed on his feet to hear the final bell after four.

The Russian born TV doc showed decent form in this “celebrity boxing” event, which retailed for $60. But his form broke down some as rounds progressed and he did well to hear that final toll at the Gila River Arena in Glendale.

The 29 year old California resident Avila rose his record to 2-1.

The winner had this to say after: “Props to Dr. Mike for taking the fight. I don’t have any bad feelings towards him. I’m glad I got the win but I would have liked to get the finish. It was a four-round fight, so I had to get the work in. He’s a tough guy, so props to him. I don’t fight at 185 pounds. I’ll come back to 168. So whoever wants it come and get you some. Who’s next? [Chad Ochocinco] can get it. Any of these guys can get it. I’m not going to say any names but any UFC fighters that are locked into your contracts out there, get out and I’ll give you some. Anybody can get it. Any boxer. Anybody.”

The doctor spoke after: “Probably just a lack of experience and I was trying to multi-task a little out there. But overall it’s a great experience. I got a beautiful check for the Harlem Boys and Girls Club for $175,000 so looking to move forward and do it again and get some wins.”

Dr. Mike continued: “He never really hurt me. I got hit in the back of the head a few times, so that was different. Otherwise, just need a little more experience in the ring. Hitting the canvas wasn’t going to happen. I’m a tough Russian guy from Brooklyn.”

Will he fight on? “What’s next? We’ll see what opportunities come my way. I’m excited to get back out there and do it again.”

Uriah Hall got the better of ex NFLer Le' Veon Bell

Hall, a retired MMAer, debuted as a pro in a ring against Bell, who took up boxing after his NFL time in the sun came to an end. Props to the matchmaker and the production, for not giving Dr Mike and the NFL guy roadkill to feast on.

After four rounds, the judges saw it 40-36, times three for the fighter.

The 38 year old Hall spoke after: “I just told Le’Veon that I have so much respect for him. It’s such a hard thing to do, to switch careers. He’s a professional football player and for him to step outside of his comfort zone to do this – it’s the toughest sport in the world. I don’t care who you are. This is the toughest sport in the world. I give him so much props. I’m proud of you, man. This should make you understand that it’s a hard road and I promise you, if you keep going you’ll make it.

His thoughts on Bell? “He definitely surprised me. He’s pretty good. I do think he has a spot in this career. Obviously, this sport is mental. But for him to stick with his jab to the body, I didn’t know if he was trying to set me up, but he was very consistent with it. He was strong, man. I got cracked a couple times and I was like, ‘Holy s—.’ But I had to keep it together. I’m proud of him, man.

Yep, he was the B side coming in: “I was surprised I won because this is MMA and boxing. The judges are different sometimes. It’s hard when you leave it up to these people who don’t really know you. I didn’t want to leave my career in the hands of people who don’t know me. So my job was to come out here and try to finish him. Unfortunately, I can’t leave it in the hands of other people. I can’t do it. This is my career. This is my life. This is my paycheck.

Will he fight on, in boxing? “F— yeah I want to keep boxing. I want Jake Paul. I want his frosty ass. I’m the dude that’s going to come out here and expose him. If Anderson doesn’t do it, I’m going to be the one to f— you up.”

Bell talked to ARIEL HELWANI post fight: “I thought I did OK. That’s a great fighter right there. I think he got the best of me.

He stayed classy: “All the credit goes to him. I watched film and I think there are some things I would do differently now like following up with my hands a little more. But he did a great job.

Was he ever hurt? “He didn’t hurt me. I’ve been playing football so I’m used to getting hit pretty hard.”

Alexandro Santiago beats Antonio Nieves in rematch