Canelo vs. GGG 3 Weigh-In Results: Hot Time Under the Las Vegas Sun

The truth is, I’m not a big fan of outdoor weigh-ins. There isn’t enough sunscreen in the world to get the job done when you’re as redheaded as Canelo Alvarez and twice as pale. With global warming, even in mid-September it’s in the mid-90s in Las Vegas at the Toshiba Plaza in front of the T-Mobile Arena. Bless the reps from Alvarez sponsor Hennessy, who handed out beautiful shade parasols in the media section. The fan who offered me $100 for it got a hard no.

True boxing fans don’t care. They’ll happily brave the wait and heat to get a good view of the stage and several thousand of them did so on Friday for the year’s biggest bout so far, the third bout between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin. It’s among the few opportunities to see their favorite boxers up close without purchasing a ticket.

And never mind that the weigh-in was entirely ceremonial. Alvarez and Golovkin weighed in officially around 9 a.m. at the MGM Grand Hotel. Golovkin weighed just slightly more than Alvarez, 167. 8 pounds to 167.4. It’s a bit like believing in Santa Claus – it’s fun to go along with the fiction to fully enjoy the theater for the weigh-in. They most certainly did.

In past years, the crowd has been slightly more divided, as Golovkin has a significant Mexican-American fan base. Friday, it was closer to 85% for Alvarez and 15% for Golovkin. Golovkin seems steeled by it and by the task ahead of him. He carried the additional pounds at super middleweight well. Readers, we have a fight.

From whatever tea leaves you can read from a final faceoff, the pair left zero air space between them. Golovkin is the taller, and he bore down on Alvarez, twice curtly nodding at Alvarez. There were no words spoken. Fans left pleased by the show. Promoters hope happy enough to buy the pay-per-view.

CANELO VS. GGG 3 BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Canelo Alvarez is the favorite at -450, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin is the underdog at +350.

Canelo Alvarez: Decision +110; KO/TKO +150

Draw: +2000

Gennadiy Golovkin: Decision +700; KO/TKO +800

Weights From the Undercard

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez of San Antonio (16-0, 11 KOs) – 114.8, Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) 114.4, 12 rounds at super flyweight for Rodriguez WBC belt.

In the opener Saturday – Anthony Herrera of Los Angeles (2-0-1, 2 KOs) 114.8 pounds, vs Delvin McKinley of (4-3-1, 4 KOs) – 115 pounds, six rounds at super flyweight.