Connect with us

USA Worldwide

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Weigh-In Results: Hot Time Under the Las Vegas Sun

Announcements USA

Cory Sandhagen Vs Song Yadong Weigh-Ins: UFC Vegas 60 All The News And Updates

Announcements USA

UFC Fight Night 210: Cory Sandhagen Vs Song Yadong Press Conference

USA Worldwide

Jesse Rodriguez Welcomes The Pressure Of Being On Canelo-GGG 3

USA Worldwide

De La Hoya vs. Vargas: 20 Yrs Later & How Bad Blood Lived Up To The Hype

USA

Sandhagen Vs Song Streaming: Where To Watch UFC On ESPN+ 68 Live Online Or On TV?

USA

UFC Vegas 60 Card: Sandhagen Vs Song UFC Fight Night 210 Full Card

USA Worldwide

Like Leonard & Duran, Canelo & GGG Took A While To Complete A Bitter Trilogy

Announcements USA

Khamzat Chimaev Vs Nate Diaz Weigh-Ins: UFC 279 All The News And Updates Are Here

USA Worldwide

Joseph Adorno: Growing Up & Learning From His Mistakes

USA

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Weigh-In Results: Hot Time Under the Las Vegas Sun

Published

32 mins ago

on

Canelo vs. GGG 3 Weigh-In Results: Hot Time Under the Las Vegas Sun
Photo Credit:Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

The truth is, I’m not a big fan of outdoor weigh-ins. There isn’t enough sunscreen in the world to get the job done when you’re as redheaded as Canelo Alvarez and twice as pale. With global warming, even in mid-September it’s in the mid-90s in Las Vegas at the Toshiba Plaza in front of the T-Mobile Arena. Bless the reps from Alvarez sponsor Hennessy, who handed out beautiful shade parasols in the media section. The fan who offered me $100 for it got a hard no.

These smart girls used their Mexican flag for some shade. Photo: Gayle Falkenthal

Prediction 1

Canelo by Decision

+110

BET HERE >

Odds from

True boxing fans don’t care. They’ll happily brave the wait and heat to get a good view of the stage and several thousand of them did so on Friday for the year’s biggest bout so far, the third bout between Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin. It’s among the few opportunities to see their favorite boxers up close without purchasing a ticket.

Fans showed their colors at the CaneloGGG3 weigh-in, mostly the red, white, and green Tri of Mexico. Photo: Gayle Falkenthal

And never mind that the weigh-in was entirely ceremonial. Alvarez and Golovkin weighed in officially around 9 a.m. at the MGM Grand Hotel. Golovkin weighed just slightly more than Alvarez, 167. 8 pounds to 167.4.  It’s a bit like believing in Santa Claus – it’s fun to go along with the fiction to fully enjoy the theater for the weigh-in. They most certainly did.

Prediction 1

GGG by Decision

+700

BET HERE >

Odds from

In past years, the crowd has been slightly more divided, as Golovkin has a significant Mexican-American fan base. Friday, it was closer to 85% for Alvarez and 15% for Golovkin. Golovkin seems steeled by it and by the task ahead of him. He carried the additional pounds at super middleweight well. Readers, we have a fight.

Today's final faceoff was intense, silent, and all business. Photo: Melina Pizano, Matchroom CaneloGGG3 weigh-in

Today's final faceoff was intense, silent, and all business. Photo: Melina Pizano, Matchroo

From whatever tea leaves you can read from a final faceoff, the pair left zero air space between them. Golovkin is the taller, and he bore down on Alvarez, twice curtly nodding at Alvarez. There were no words spoken. Fans left pleased by the show. Promoters hope happy enough to buy the pay-per-view.

CANELO VS. GGG 3 BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Canelo Alvarez is the favorite at -450, and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin is the underdog at +350.

Canelo Alvarez: Decision +110; KO/TKO +150

Draw: +2000

Gennadiy Golovkin: Decision +700; KO/TKO +800

Weights From the Undercard

CaneloGGG3 weigh-in

Jesse Rodriguez is boxing's youngest reigning world champion. Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez of San Antonio (16-0, 11 KOs) – 114.8, Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) 114.4, 12 rounds at super flyweight for Rodriguez WBC belt.

Prediction 1

Bam Rodriguez by KO

-275

BET HERE >

Odds from

Ali Akhmedov of Kazakhstan (18-1. 14 KOs) – 167.8 vs. Gabriel Rosado of Philadelphia (26-15-1, 13 KOs) – 167.6, ten rounds at super middleweight for a vacant IBF title and WBC Silver.Ali Akhmedov of Kazakhstan (18-1. 14 KOs) – 167.8 vs. Gabriel Rosado of Philadelphia (26-15-1, 13 KOs) – 167.6, ten rounds at super middleweight for a vacant IBF title and WBC Silver. Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom.

Prediction 1

Gabe Rosado to Win

+450

BET HERE >

Odds from


Austin “Ammo” Williams of Houston (11-0, 9 KOs) – 160 pounds, vs Kieron Conway of Northampton, England (18-2-1, 4 KOs) – 159.2 pounds, ten rounds at middleweight. Williams, who has spoken about dealing with mental health issues, brought his service dog with him, an Airedale named Prince Ziggy Maurice who was a very good boy. Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom.

Prediction 1

Ammo Williams by KO

-120

BET HERE >

Odds from

Diego Pacheco of Los Angeles (15-0, 12 KOs) – 167 pounds, vs. Enrique Collazo of Puerto Rico (16-2-1, 11 KOs) – 167.8 pounds, ten rounds at super middleweight. Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom.

Diego Pacheco of Los Angeles (15-0, 12 KOs) – 167 pounds, vs. Enrique Collazo of Puerto Rico (16-2-1, 11 KOs) – 167.8 pounds, ten rounds at super middleweight. Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom.

Prediction 1

Diego Pacheco to Win

-2500

BET HERE >

Odds from


Mark Castro of Fresno, California (7-0, 5 KOs) – 134.5 pounds vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza of Mexico (7-1-2, 3 KOs) – 135.2 pounds, eight rounds at lightweight. Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom.

Aaron Aponte of Hialeah, Florida (6-0, 2 KOs) – 139.7 pounds vs. Fernando Angel Molina (8-0, 3  KOs) – 140 pounds, eight rounds at super lightweight. Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom.

In the opener Saturday – Anthony Herrera of Los Angeles (2-0-1, 2 KOs) 114.8 pounds, vs Delvin McKinley of (4-3-1, 4 KOs) – 115 pounds, six rounds at super flyweight.

Fans at the weigh-in got some time, photos, and autographs from their favorite fights, including Marcos “Chino” Maidana. Photo: Gayle Falkenthal

Related Topics:

Continue Reading