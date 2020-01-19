Boxing for Beginners: Do’s and Don’ts

Movies like “Southpaw,” “Creed” and even good old “Rocky” attract the attention of millions of viewers every year. As a result, many guys and girls get inspired to put on a pair of gloves and try their hand at pugilism. If you recently started boxing yourself–maybe you watched Rocky Balboa and got motivated– and you’re looking for a few tips that will give you an advantage, here are some beginner do’s and don’s that will make you faster, stronger and more skilled.

Do jump rope

Sure, you’ve probably seen many boxers jump rope, and no, it’s not just a cliché. This is a very important exercise that will improve your balance, power, and footwork. And, it allows you to work on these different elements simultaneously!

Do train with heavier gloves

What’s great about lighter gloves (12 to 8 oz.) is that they allow you to throw fast and hard punches. However, as a beginner, you will benefit more from protection and good training. Heavy 16 oz. gloves will give you a nice shoulder workout, increase your speed and stamina and provide you with extra padding.

Do wrap up

For your wrists’ sake, make sure to wrap up tight every time. Punches you send output strong pressure on your wrists even if you’re a beginner, which means a sprain is just around the corner every time you hit. Luckily, solid wraps for your wrists will offer extra support and prevent some of the nasty injuries. And most wraps are very cheap and easy to use correctly. If you don’t know anything about boxing gear, you can find more on FightingReport.com and end up with plenty of gear reviews and recommendations. No matter if you’re searching for wraps, gloves or boots, you’ll find everything that interests you in minutes.

Do shadowbox

Like rope jumping, shadowboxing is another integral part of boxing for beginners. It’s a type of conditioning where you fight imaginary opponents. While it might make you feel awkward at the beginning, shadowboxing allows you to focus on form and practice your combos. If you have issues keeping your form proper, standing in front of a mirror might help, just make sure to remember what your instructor showed you.

Don’t ignore the good form

Bad form can leave you with a bunch of unwanted consequences. Improper punches can snap your wrist and a misplaced jab can lead to various injuries. Also, the form of your fist (position of wrist, thumb, and fingers) also matters. Any good instructor will ensure you’re safe while boxing and that person will show you proper techniques. Later, you can practice slow punches while watching yourself in the mirror.

Don’t be too stiff

One of the main secrets of boxing is staying loose and relaxed. When you’re stiff, especially in your upper body, you will restrict movement in your entire body. So, when moving your legs, make sure to keep your upper body relaxed, letting it move along and going with the flow—essentially, it’s all about synchronization. Don’t bother too much about having perfect posture like a statue which will just render you immobile. Instead, move well and allow your body to act and react.

Don’t rely too much on strength

If you focus on power, you will pretty quickly abandon form and start throwing wild yet predictable punches. It’s best to start by practicing short combos that will allow you to string a few punches together while maintaining good form. Once you have all your punches down and some muscle on your bones, you can start putting some power in your punches.

Hard work and discipline are what’s more important in boxing, but knowing a few secrets can’t hurt you. With these tips up your sleeve, you’ll soon improve your technique and strength and maybe even lift a belt or two.