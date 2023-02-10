UFC 284 Card: Islam Makhachev Vs Alexander Volkanovski Full Fight Card

After a pretty much weird Las Vegas card, the fastest-growing MMA promotion travels across the pond to RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, for another UFC fight card this weekend. The upcoming PPV (pay-per-view) will be headlined by the clash between one of the most dominant wrestlers ever, Islam Makhachev, and the greatest cardio machine to ever step inside the cage, Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski. Alex is the eighth person who gets the opportunity to become the UFC double champ in the history of the promotion!

UFC 284 FIGHT CARD DATE, TIME

The first Australia-based PPV of 2023 will take place on Saturday, February 11th, 2023, in Perth, Nevada. The UFC fight card time is 6 PM ET (midnight CET), but Makhachev vs Volkanovski’s fight card looks stacked from top to bottom.

There will be many great combats. UFC 284 fight card prelims are divided into the preliminary card and early prelims as this is a huge event.

The most entertaining bout of the preliminary card is the clash between Modestas Bukauskas and Tyson Pedro, as the two-time Cage Warriors champ and the first-ever Lithuanian to step inside the UFC cage returns to the UFC after two successful back-to-back victories in Graham Boylan’s promotion. Please take a look at the UFC full fight card below.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Lightweight Championship (155 pounds): Islam Makhachev (23-1-0) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (25-1-0)

UFC Interim Featherweight Championship (145 pounds): Yair Rodriguez (14-3-0) vs. Josh Emmett (18-2-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Randy Brown (16-4-0) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (13-2-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Justin Tafa (5-3-0) vs. Parker Porter (13-7-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Jimmy Crute (12-3-0) vs. Alonzo Menifield (13-3-0)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Tyson Pedro (9-3-0) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (13-5-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Joshua Culibao (10-1-1) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-1-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Kleydson Rodrigues (7-2-0) vs. Shannon Ross (13-6-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Jamie Mullarkey (15-5-0) vs. Francisco Prado (11-0-0)

EARLY PRELIMS (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Jack Jenkins (10-2-0) vs. Don Shainis (12-4-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Loma Lookboonmee (7-3-0) vs. Elise Reed (6-2-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Blake Bilder (7-0-1) vs. Shane Young (13-6-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1) vs. Elves Brenner (13-3-0)

WHY SHOULD I WATCH UFC 284 PPV?

The main event will show whether the scrappiest fighter at 145 can give a hard time to the greatest wrestler at 155. Volkanovski is cruising ten pounds north in an attempt to become a two-division champion.

The co-main event of the evening brings the entertaining interim 145-title belt combat between kicking expert and Taekwondo black belt Yair Rodriguez and extremely tough toe-to-toe brawler Josh Emmett.

Randy Brown’s reach advantage might give a hard time to Jack Della Maddalena, while Justin Tafa will try to knock out Parker Porter in front of his home country fans. Jimmy Crute is looking to snap his cold streak against heavy-handed Alonzo Menifield.

But when it comes to prelims, all eyes will be pointed at the clash between Bukauskas and Pedro, because the winner of this fight will probably get a chance to fight some top 15 prospects of the 205-pound division.

Please sit next to your watching device and don’t miss the amazing UFC 284 PPV event, this event is going to be the fireworks!