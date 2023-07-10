No Guarantee Anthony Joshua, Age 33, Beats Whyte in Rematch

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte did a face-off Monday to hype their sequel clash, which happens on Saturday, August 12, at the The O2 in London.

Yes, it's a sign of where things are for AJ in that the capacity to watch if he's able to bounce back after two straight losses, to Oleksandr Usyk is 18,000.

No Wembley this time…And yes, it's not written in stone that his fortunes will reverse, and it's back to larger platform stages later on.

It's not a given that at 33, Joshua snaps this streak and returns to form. That's the intrigue, here.

Also, fans are interested to see if the Derrick James sitch pays dividends. This will be the second camp for the Brit with the Texas tutor, we will see if we detect any tweaks to his game.

AJ has fought Whyte before: in the amateurs, Dillian got the W. When they clashed in 2015 as AJ ascended the ranks as a pro, Joshua stopped Whyte in round 7.

Joshua holds a 25-3, 22 KOs record, and a lack of clarity as to where he stands in the greater scheme of things. He is favored to beat Whyte, who is 35 years old, and past is physical prime. A W at O2 will give Joshua needed leverage as an attraction/force in the division, and add to his options for his next tussle.

Would that be versus Tyson Fury?

The Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois winner? An exhibition against Honkeytonk Man and Brutus the Barber Beefcake on a Misfits show? One never knows, in this changing age of entertainment.

“I’m definitely up for fighting,” said Joshua Monday, at London’s Hilton Syon Park Hotel. “There are a lot of names in the division. But at the same time look at what this fight does. I’m a fighter but I also understand business. And this fight does good business.

“He {Dillian] is just another body. They’ve got a lot of hate for me. But I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about my lane and what I’m trying to do. I don’t focus on other peoples opinions.

“Boxing is about fundamentals. There’s two ways to skin and cat. You can knock someone out or outclass them. Everything I say today is irrelevent until that bells goes. I’m here to win.

“Forget [Deontay] Wilder and all them lot. They’ve been doing my head in for years. Even with [Tyson] Fury. You can see all the lies that have been going on. I’m 34 this year and I’m not wasting my time chasing people. I have to have an underlining respect for every man who steps in the ring with me. I could fight now. I’ve got a brilliant trainer – a serious trainer. And we’ll see where it goes.

“It’s a massive night for my career. Victorious 100%. That’s my goal and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Dillian Whyte has a 29-3-0, 19 KOs record. He said: “We’re still chasing improvement and we have new teams around us. We’re more experienced and have more skills. We’ve still got a lot of hunger and I can’t wait to get in there.

“I just prepare for the best version of him [Joshua]. I don’t care what people are saying about him. I’m still coming to fight and I haven’t got anything to lose. I’m calm now – but the more you f*** about, we’ll soon find out.

“Is this a must-win fight? Every fight I’ve had with Matchroom has been like that. But I don’t worry about that. Let’s see what happens.

“I have the power to take anyone out. If the knockout comes then great. But I’m focusing on the victory. I’ll listen to what Buddy McGirt says.”

Whyte was joined by trainer and Hall of Famer, Buddy McGirt.

The American trainer said: “This is a fight that boxing needs. It’s good fight for Dillian. And it will be a great night of boxing. What better place for it to happen than right here in London?”

Matchroom Sport Chairman, Eddie Hearn said: “This is a fight I still can’t believe is happening. This is a massive fight for the Heavyweight division. Little more than seven years ago, these two came head-to-head. I saw a picture earlier and they are unrecognisable to where they are today. Some seven years on, two World Heavyweight Titles and a plethora of huge Heavyweight fights between them in sold-out stadiums and all around the world, these two Heavyweights collide in London once again. Victory in the amateurs and victory in the pros. Some are calling this ‘The Decider’. I call it a must-win for two of Britain’s biggest Heavyweights.

“This fight has absolutely everything and it is the fight that both guys wanted. We can also announce that having gone on sale this morning, this fight is completely sold out. It’s a huge night for British boxing and it’s a huge fight for the Heavyweight division. This is a fight that British boxing needs. It is the biggest fight for DAZN so far here in the UK.”