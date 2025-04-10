Battle at Boardwalk Hall: Ennis vs Stanionis Preview

Boxing fans have waited patiently to see IBF World Welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis of Philadelphia truly put to the test his boxing talents deserve. They hope the man for the job is WBA World Welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis of Lithuania.

Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) and Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) put their undefeated records and belts on the line, with the Ring Magazine title thrown in for good measure at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, April 12.

The entire fight card airs live worldwide on DAZN, starting with the undercard bouts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Ennis vs Stanionis – Finally

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn says it’s also been a long time coming for a return to Atlantic City, which hasn’t hosted championship boxing since prior to the pandemic.

“All we ever want in the boxing community is the best against the best,” said Hearn. “Champion vs. Champion. Whenever we get an opportunity to do number one against number two, we have to grab it with both hands. This venue is iconic with huge fights and names as Jaron Ennis takes on Eimantas Stanionis.”

It is the third fight for Ennis under Matchroom’s banner, following his decision over mandatory challenger Karen Chukhadzhian in November in a rematch nobody really wanted. It’s nearly a home game for the Philadelphia-based Ennis.

“I’m definitely excited to fight at this iconic venue,” said Ennis. “One of my favorite fights to watch was Floyd (Mayweather) vs (Arturo) Gatti, and I’m excited about fighting in the same arena. Hopefully, I can put a historic moment during this fight just like that.”

Jaron Ennis: ‘Going To Have Fun’

Ennis said he considers the unification fight against Stanionis a legacy fight. “I’m not going to look for a knockout, but it’s coming. We’re going to have fun. We’re going to show out. He said all gas, no brakes. He’s going to run right into a rock.”

Ennis’ father and trainer, Bozy Ennis, said his son hasn’t gotten to the next level because he hasn’t been challenged, but he believes Stanionis can do it, and that’s what he’s been waiting for and asked for long before Saturday’s fight was arranged.

“We asked for all of them back then. At that time, no one was willing to fight Boots. At the last fight, I guess they saw something. They thought they saw something anyway. Now that everybody wants to fight, let’s fight. Let’s fight and see who’s going to be victorious. I don’t think it’s going to last that long.”

Eimantas Stanionis: ‘I Sacrificed A Lot’

Eimantas Stanionis was elevated to full champion in August when Terence Crawford vacated the WBA belt. He has faced repeated roadblocks, including appendicitis and delays in a planned fight with Vergil Ortiz Jr. due to health problems by Ortiz Jr. Finally, his opportunity is hours away.

“I know they think they might knock me out. First of all, I’ve never been knocked out, so we will see, but it can always be the first time. I will do my best on April 12. and didn’t come here for a walk in the park,” said Stanionis.

Stanionis says he went through a brutal training camp in Los Angeles with trainer Marvin Somodio at the Wild Card Gym. He said he left no stone unturned and was relieved not to have any injuries and to be ready to go when training was finished.

“I sacrificed a lot and left my family. My wife is pregnant, and my baby might come today or tomorrow. It’s been a lot of sacrifices that I have put because I love the sport and believe in myself, so I will see you on April 12 and give all my heart,’ vowing to take all the belts back to Lithuania on Sunday.

“It’s been a long journey for Eimantas,” agreed Somodio. “Not every day is the best day, but we’re going to do the same on April 12. We will come out victorious.”

Ford vs Mattice Lead Undercard Lineup

In the co-main event, Raymond Ford continues toward his goal of becoming a two-time, two-weight world champion at super featherweight against Thomas Mattice for the WBA Continental North America Super-Featherweight title.

Ford of nearby Camden, New Jersey (16-1-1 8 KOs) is already among the top ranked super featherweights by the sanctioning organizations and is working his way toward a title fight in 2025.

Ford said he likes his opponent, and Mattice said the same. “Unfortunately for him, he’s outgunned and I’m going to show that. He signed up for it and I’m sorry it has to be him. It’s the boxing business.”

See video of our interview with Raymond Ford this week here.

Mattice of Cleveland (22-4-1, 17 KOs) would love nothing more than to mess up Ford’s plans.

“I can take any challenge,” said Mattice, who says the pressure is all on Ford. “I have everything to gain, and he has everything to lose. I came to get the job done. I never fought for a check in my whole career. Anytime my phone rings, it’s a yes to whoever calls. Two weeks before that, they called me for Shakur Stevenson, and it was a yes. I’m with whatever, and I’m ready to put on a show.”

Prospects Omari Jones and Zaquin Moses Want To Impress Fans

Returning to the ring just a few weeks after his professional debut, U.S Olympic bronze medalist Omari Jones of Orlando, Florida (1-0, 1 KO) faces William Jackson of Cincinnati (13-5-2, 5 KOs) in a six round super welterweight fight.

“I’m ready to put on another great performance here in Atlantic City against another big crowd. So, I’m ready for these moments,” said Jones, who said he told Hearn and Matchroom he wants to stay busy from their very first meeting. Jackson promised Jones is “in for a handful. I don’t really have much to say. I’m just ready to show my talent.”

Zaquin Moses of Newark (2-0, 1 KO) takes on Alex Palette of Puerto Rico (1-3, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight fight. The 19-year-old Moses is the cousin of pound-for-pound champion Shakur Stevenson.

Moses said he’s ready to shine and show his skills. “I do feel like I’m one of the best prospects in boxing. I don’t want to disrespect anybody, or any prospect up here but I do feel I’m the best and I can’t wait to show it on Saturday.”

Undercard Action from AC

Shakhram Giyasov of Uzbekistan (16-0, 9 KOs) will open the main card in a scheduled ten rounds against Franco Ocampo of Argentina (17-2, 8 KOs). You may not see a knockout, but you’re guaranteed to see Giyasov’s impressive backflip.

Also on the undercard, Arturo Cardenas of Mexico (15-0-1, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super-bantamweight title against Edgar Cortes of Millville, NJ (9-7-1, 1 KO).

Three fresh tri-state talents are in action on the “Before the Bell” undercard.

Francisco Rodriguez of Atlantic City (6-0, 6 KOs) takes on Naheem Parker of Camden (5-1, 2 KOs) over eight rounds at lightweight

Tahmir Smalls of Philadelphia (13-0, 9 KOs) fights Earl Bascome of Washington, DC (13-1, 2 KOs) over eight rounds at welterweight.