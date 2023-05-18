Ryan Garcia New Trainer is Derrick James

Worldwide

Ryan Garcia had parted ways with trainer Joe Goossen, and the California-based star is now working with Texas-based Derrick James, he announced Thursday afternoon.

Goossen had the slot, shared with Ryan’s dad Henry, for three fights. That ended April 22, when a body shot from Gervonta Davis pricked the big balloon.

Garcia tasted his first pro loss, and now comes the harder part. Proving to the boxing world (and yourself) that you are what you said you were before April 22.

Derrick James offers instruction to Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia posted of his ring return beginnings on Thursday afternoon

James could be a good fit.

One, he’s a good technical coach, Ryan needs drilling on that.

Two, he’s easy going. I think he lets Ryan Garcia be Ryan Garcia, as he lets Errol Spence travel his own lane.

I reached out to James, who sounded happy and relaxed, as he mostly always does.

The 51 year old trainer sounded like he felt him and Garcia is a good fit, and a solid one. “This was the first day, and it ended and he said, ‘Man you a good coach.’ I said, ‘How you know that?’ ‘Because everything you showed me I was never told before.”

Tidbits From Derrick James Ryan Garcia Day 1

Anthony Joshua had a successful result in his fight outing with trainer Derrick James. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing Anthony Joshua claims

Lord, the star power in the Derrick James stable! Anthony Joshua had a successful result in his fight outing with trainer Derrick James. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Interesting, James really sounded like Garcia will be staying put and building his skill set. “Put it like this, everything is about having the right person giving the right instructions.”

Looks to him like Ryan soaked up a lot of his basics on his own, so, James believes, there is room to build on. “He did it,” he said. The deep specifics of why Garcia and Joe Goossen parted ways didn't get trotted out, I don't think. But, anyone following boxing for a spell knows that fighter-trainer switches are frequent.

OK, and at what weight is suitable for the kid? “140, 147, he’s a phenomenal fighter, he can fight whatever weight he wants, whatever is best for him,” James said. “He has a frame for 147 but this was first day on the job.”

Ryan Garcia, Derrick James, Errol Spence, in Dallas, Texas May 18, 2022

Ryan Garcia, Derrick James, Errol Spence, in Dallas, Texas May 18, 2022. That would be interesting sparring, Ryan and Errol…

Will Ryan Garcia Move To Texas?

And, is Texas going to have another industry titan within it’s confines? James laughed, I sounded like a newspaper real estate beat/gossip reporter. “Oh yeah, yeah,” he said, laughing. “I met Ryan, few weeks ago, and right after that he met, like, a realtor.”

So, no assumptions, but sounds like Garcia will at least split time in CA and TX.

No assumptions, also, on how long the Garcia-James duo survives. James is optimistic, he said he’s got his starting five–Errol, Jermell, Frank Martin, AJ and now Ryan–and will ride with them to the trails end, then step away from tutoring.

“That’s it, ride with them (that core five), and retire. Boxing’s hard. Hard to get to the top, harder to stay there. I wouldn’t get involved with Ryan if I couldn’t do the job,” Derrick James said, matter of factly. I could then hear his smile. “A lot of people wanna see what I do.. it’s the first day, it’s a process.”

Michael Woods

