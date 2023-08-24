Anthony Joshua Top Knockouts (The First 10)

For your reading/watching pleasure, here are Anthony Joshua Top Knockouts.

AJ propelled himself from Olympics standout to professional prospect, starting in the fall of 2013.

But of course, AJ would be fed a diet of certain level foes, as he gained seasoning, muscles and mystique.

Chatter grew, from his pro debut stoppage victory, to his tenth win as a prizefighter who would be tasting immense success and riches in short order.

Here is Anthony Joshua Top Knockouts, Part 1:

Victim No 1: Emanuel Leo

Date: Oct. 5, 2013

Can AJ strike gold in the pro ranks after doing so at the 2012 Olympics?

He got off to a nice start at O2 under the Lee Selby-Ryan Walls main event by stopping the Italian Leo in round one of a scheduled six.

A series of one-twos, AJ pushed Leo back, and the ref hopped in. Leo, who entered 8-wouldn’t fight again. And yeah, AJ had some sick musculature starting out in the pros.

He more than looked the part of someone who could advance further than Frank Bruno level stardom.

Victim No 2: Paul Butlin

Date: Oct 26, 2013

Twenty one days after this pro debut, AJ scored a stoppage underneath a Kell Brook main event.

“Huge…powerful…athletic,” said analyst Jim Watt of the big lad.

In round two, a right put the fellow Brit Butlin down.

AJ finished him, a left hook to the body actually had him turn away, so the ref waved it off.

Victim No 3: Hrvoje Kisicek

Date: Nov. 14, 2013

AJ stopped the Croatian in round two in a headliner status fight, at York Hall in London.

Kisicek went down once, got up, got blasted on the ropes, and the ref saved him.

The left hook stood out in this one.

David Price was mentioned as a possible future opponent, yes, appetites were getting wetter, as we get deeper into Anthony Joshua Top Knockouts.

Victim No 4: Dorian Darch

The date: Feb 1, 2014

AJ debuted at 230 1/2, was 232 1/2, 229 and then 241 1/2 for this clash.

Fellow Brit Darch got finished in round two under a Gavin Rees-topped card in Wales.

“He’s struggling,” Adam Smith said as Darch got tattooed.

A long left hook as the 7-2 Darch retreated landed, and the ref pulled the plug.

Good stop, his legs were not al dente.

Darch campaigned to 2020, amassing a 12-12-1 mark.

Victim No 5 in Anthony Joshua Top Knockouts: Hector Avila

The date: March 1, 2014

The AJ introductory tour hit Scotland, underneath a Ricky Burns loss to Terence Crawford.

Fans in Glasgow watched Joshua throw a left hook which sent the Argentine to the mat.

He’d eaten so many clean shots, lots of body hits, and was in rough shape when that hook finished it. The ref counted Avila out.

The loser fought two more times, beating an 0-3 and an 0-2 guy before calling it a career.

Victim No 6: Matt Legg

The date: May 31, 2014

Underneath Carl Froch-George Groves at Wembley, the big room, AJ put down Brit Legg, who got battered from the get go.

After eating shots low and high, he went down.

The stubby, pressing baldy tried to go at Joshua, but got countered and buzzed early. He was rubbing his concussed head as he tried to make the count of ten, to no avail. First round, man down and done.

Legg (7-3) didn’t fight again.

Joshua is now 6-0, as we continue with Anthony Joshua Top Knockouts.

Victim No 7: Matt Skelton

The date: July 12, 2014

AJ steps up in class, versus seasoned Skelton on Liverpool card with Rocky Fielding Tony Bellew, Nathan Cleverly and Callum Smith as A sides above Joshua.

Skelton went down in the second, barely beat the count, and fought on. Just briefly, he was almost out on his feet and the ref hopped in as he sagged toward a corner.

A bombshell right put Skelton, age 47, on the floor, for the record. When aloft, AJ almost backed off, letting the loser fade out.

Seven out of seven inside two rounds for AJ.

Victim No 8: Konstantin Airich

The date: Sept. 14, 2014

Joshua is moving up the card.

In Manchester, he’s underneath Anthony Crolla and Scott Quigg.

First time seeing round 3 in the pros for Joshua, who finished off the German foe in third.

Airich went down off a right, plus follows, he got up, and the ref pulled the plug when AJ followed with a pasting.

“Nowhere to go, matter of time,” said Jim Watt, eyeing Airich being walloped on the ropes.

Airich fought on, he went 2-6 from there, until 2016.

He lost to Robert Helenius and then hung up his mitts.

Victim No 9: Dennis Bakhtov

Further up the card now, AJ is under Lee Selby in the main event, at O2 Arena in London.

Foe Bakhtov has laced up 47 times, so the competition is getting more seasoned even.

No matter, AJ is efficient, his punches are tight as he flurries and looks to stop the Russian against the ropes in round two. Bahktov is a brave one, he stood tall, but he got saved when the ref jumped in before a lethal launch connected.

Victim No 10: Michael Sprott

The date: Nov. 22, 2014

Packed card and AJ gives the punters a buzz with a first round rubout of Sprott, 42-22 entering, who came in off back to back wins.

He left a TKO victim, AJ fired about 20 unanswered tosses at him.

The ref hopped in, time of stop was 1:26 of the first.

Sprott gave it a go six more times. He went 0-6, hanging em up in 2018.

Last one of a busy and successful 2014 for the ascending heavyweight Joshua.

Keep eyes peeled for Anthony Joshua Top Knockouts Part 2.