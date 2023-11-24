Worldwide

Adam Kownacki Has Bout Set, Reasons To Fight On

Adam Kownacki has lost his last three bouts, and he considered hanging up the mitts.

The 20-4 heavyweight out of Poland and Brooklyn has decided to battle on, though, and has some compelling reasoning as to why.

Last seen in a ring, Kownacki got the short end of it at Madison Square Garden Theater July 29.

He faced Juiseppe Cusumano, who took it to AK and forced a stoppage in round 8 of their rumble supporting Edgar Berlanga as headliner.

Cusumano Vs Kownacki

Adam Kownacki and Joe Cusumano during their fight on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. AK will keep battling…. Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Kownacki’s thinking on the matter got influenced by the fact that Cusumano tested PED positive following the clash.

Interestingly, Kownacki had taken back to back losses at the hands of Robert Helenius, who himself tested PED positive, following his stoppage loss to Anthony Joshua on August 12.

The 34 year old athlete said he has a fight planned:  March 2 for the Polish heavyweight championship Koszalin, Poland, against Kacper Meyna (11-1; age 24). 

“I always wanted to finish with a W and wanted to fight in Poland,” Kownacki said to NYF.
“Kacper made a story on Instagram challenging me, I replied, I get a phone call from his promoter and here we are.”

And is he thinking he will do one and done…or go one at a time?

Ultra vet Arreola gave Kownacki a solid test in August. The Pole is slotted for a title shot, maybe against Wilder, perhaps, soon, it looks like.

A win over Arreola gave AK momentum toward a Deontay Wilder fight, but that didn’t come to pass.

Adam Kownacki Takes Harder Look At Helenius

“Hard to say, just focusing on this fight, this game is hard to quit but the way I fight definitely I don’t want to have a fight where I lose my health. And with the last fight my opponents taking PED sucks, then Robert Helenius testing positive vs AJ makes you wonder if he was juicing with me.”

That does make sense, and wanting to finish on a different note, does to.

