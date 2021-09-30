3 Best Known Boxing Cities

With so many martial arts being popular today, boxing has to compete to retain its status as a gentlemen’s sport that everybody loves. Since the emergence of K1, UFC, and especially MMA superstars like Conor McGregor, many boxing fans shifted their interest toward these combat sports. Fighting spectacles occur very often so if you look where boxing matches are held, you get a clear picture about who’s who in the world of professional fighters. Cities like London, Las Vegas, or Guadalajara host memorable fighting events that we always so eagerly anticipate. There is some mystique about these sites because they are also the birthplaces of many former or current world champions.

The Mecca Of Boxing

People come to Las Vegas for two things, gambling in flashy casinos or watching heavyweight championship spectacles. This city’s reputation is notorious but legendary as many champs left their mark in Nevada’s desert battleground. Fighters like Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, or most recently Floyd Mayweather took part in the most intriguing pay-per-view fights which can bring in millions of dollars to this city. People are paying to watch these battles because they are brutal and beautiful at the same time, and nobody can suppress that Vegas strip glamour on the fight night. Celebrities gather in front rows while ordinary players watch from home or tune in while they play some poker or slots at MGM or Caesar’s palace.

Birthplace Of Boxing

When The Marquess of Queensberry Rules were announced in London in 1865, the sweet science of boxing was transformed from bare-knuckle fighting to a more civilized brawling. This city became the center of the British fighting style which was dominant until American fighters started excelling in the 1920s. These old-school champs more so fought for glory and not a payout or large bonuses like today’s contesters. In those days, honor and pride were more important than money, perhaps because there wasn’t so much money fluctuating out there. Today, London’s O2 Arena hosts great British champs like Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, or Billy Joe Sanders.

Future Of Boxing

American domination in this sport started fading away when Mexican-style and Mexican brawlers took over in the late nineties, starting with legendary fighters like Oscar De La Hoya and Julio Caesar Chavez. Today, a champion like Canelo Alvarez represents the new face of Mexican boxing. Guadalajara, Mexico City continues to produce new generations of fighters. This city is the future of boxing and we eagerly wait for a new generation of fighters to emerge and conquer this world.

These cities retain their cult status thanks to the constant resurgence of young and prosperous fighters who carry on the legacy created by their predecessors. With fighters like Canelo and Ryan Garcia the future of boxing seems bright with top boxing cities retaining their prestige and charm as sites that host the best fighting events. When one thinks about boxing, he thinks of Las Vegas or London. If you ever visit one of these cities, walk by a stadium where title matches occur and pay homage to champions and modern gladiators that we worship so much.