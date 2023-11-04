Yoka Valle Defends Titles In Costa Rica

Yokasta “Yoka” Valle of Costa Rica (30-2, 9 KOs) successfully defended her IBF and WBO Minimumweight World Titles against former two-time world champion Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz of Mexico City (33-6, 4 KOs) with a lopsided 10-round unanimous decision.

Thrilling 5,00 screaming fans that sounded like 50,000, Valle's skills and power were too much for the aggressive Ortiz, who had planned to retire until offered the fight with Valle.

Judges scored it 100-90, 99-92 and 99-91. Valle's victory is her ninth overall title defense and her third as the unified IBF and WBO World Champion. The event took place in Valle's home nation, live from the Polideportivo de Cartago in Costa Rica.

Yoka Valle: Energy from the people kept me going

“The fight was very difficult. Anabel Ortiz is a very dirty fighter. She used her head a lot. But despite that we were able to get the victory tonight,” said Valle. “It was loud, and the energy from the people from Cartago gave me the will to keep on going.”

Valle has made no secret of her target, popular unified WBC/WBA champion Seniesa Estrada. “I want Seniesa Estrada for my next fight. She has the other two titles, and I want to become the undisputed champion in this division. Thank you, Costa Rica! Pura Vida!”

Valle Undercard Results

In the co-main event, welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico (26-0, 19 KOs) remained undefeated against Kelvinyer Salazar of Caracas, Venezuela (19-3-1, 12 KOs). Dominguez used a solid uppercut to end the fight at 44 seconds of the second round.

Valle stablemate Jose Alvarado of Ensenada, Mexico (11-1, 6 KOs) stopped Moises Garcia of Managua, Nicaragua (11-11-1, 5 KOs) in the third round. Alvarado stopped Garcia with a left uppercut.

Julio Miranda (10-0, 9 KOs) went the distance in the first time in his career and kept his undefeated status in an eight-round bantamweight fight against Dennis Espinoza of Costa Rica (9-7, 5 KOs) Scores were 78-74 on all three cards.