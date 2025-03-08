Combat In Canada: Osleys Iglesias In Main Event, ESPN Thursday

Our friends north of the border at Eye of the Tiger Management bring us combat from Canada on Thursday, November 7, from the Casino de Montréal in Montreal. Cuban super middleweight destroyer Osleys Iglesias faces Petro Ivanov in the 12-round main event.

Iglesias vs Ivanov, Butler vs Farias, and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN Plus starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

In the eight-round super middleweight co-feature, two-time world title challenger Steven Butler will lock horns with Argentina’s Fernando Farias.

Osleys Iglesias Fighting For Rise In Rankings

Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) was a decorated international amateur star before turning pro in September 2019. The southpaw puncher has gone 3-0 with three knockouts in 2024, all within the first two rounds. He registered first-round stoppages over Marcelo Coceres in March and Evgeny Shvedenko in June.

In August, he dispatched Sena Agbeko via second-round TKO on the Christian Mbilli-Sergiy Derevyanchenko undercard.

“I’m happy to be fighting so often. Petro Ivanov is an undefeated guy who dreams of becoming a world champion. Most importantly, he’s brave enough to step into the ring with me. I respect that, but I’ll make sure to deliver yet another electrifying performance for the fans in Montreal and worldwide,” said Iglesias, who is also ranked 5th by the WBC.

Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs), a Ukrainian contender, looks to shake off a one-year layoff following fast-route victories over Gino Kanters and Juan Boada.

“I’m looking forward to November 7. It’s an incredible opportunity to make my mark on the global stage. I know Iglesias is strong and hits hard, but in our sport, everyone is beatable. I’m going to train hard to ensure he’s no exception, and when the fight is over, the IBO world title will be in my bag on the way home,” said Ukrainian contender Petro Ivanov, who has won his last six fights before the final bell.

This week at the final news conference, Ivanov declared, “I will win because he has never faced a boxer like me.” Iglesias replied, “I hope for his sake that it’s true. Otherwise he’s going to look very bad on Thursday night!”

Super Middleweights Also in Co-Main

“Bang Bang” Butler, a popular favorite from Montreal (34-5-1, 28 KOs) challenged Ryota Murata for the WBA middleweight title in 2019. Following a 2021 loss to Jose de Jesus Macias, he rebounded with four straight wins but fell short in his second world title bid against WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly last May.

Butler bounced back with knockout wins over Ivan Alvarez and Steve Rolls before a stoppage loss to Patrice Volny in June. Farias of Argentina (12-2-3, 4 KOs) heads into this contest following a decision win against countryman Nicolas Andres Falabella in September.

The Undercard Lineup



Two-time Olympian and EOTTM lightweight prospect Dzmitry ‘The Wasp’ Asanau of Belarus (8-0, 3 KOs) will compete for his first title, the WBC Continental Americas belt, against former world title challenger and Argentine power puncher Matias Rueda (38-2, 32 KOs).

Sharp-shooting super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu (11-0, 7 KOs) returns against Marcos Karalitzky (8-9-2, 2 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round fight. Mathieu is an entertaining, talented favorite north of the border.

Junior lightweights Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) and Jesus Daneff (13-12-4, 4 KOs) are scheduled for eight rounds.

Lightweight John Orobio of Colombia (11-0, 10 KOs), now based in Montreal, will try to remain undefeated against Jacopo Colli of Italy (9-0-1, 4 KOs). There is a 13 year age difference between the 21-year-old Orobio and 34-year-old Colli.