Weights Are In For Edgar Berlanga and Demond Nicholson

KO1, TKO1, rinse, repeat and repeat again.

16 times, the cocky kid from NYC–yes, he’s still basically a kid, he is 23 years old–has started the bout, and not had to sit down after round one. Because Edgar Berlanga has dropped and stopped, or pummeled into submission, 16 foes, before three minutes elapsed. We shall see if foe No. 17, Demond Nicholson, can break the streak, and make it into round two, when on Saturday evening the super middleweights square off in Florida, and on ESPN.

