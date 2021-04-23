Connect with us

New York

Weights Are In For Edgar Berlanga and Demond Nicholson

New York

Jelena Mrdjenovich and Erika Cruz Make Weight For NY Bout

New York

New Yorker Chris Galeano Returns May 1st In Tampa

New York

Triller Fight Club From April 17, 2021 Had An October 11, 1975 Vibe To It

Announcements New York

Claressa Shields Extends Promotional Contract With Salita Promotions

Announcements New York

Here Is The Entire Ring City USA Card For Thursday, April 22 in NY

New York

Jamel Herring Fights Carl Frampton TOMORROW (Saturday) in Dubai

New York Worldwide

NYF Prospect Watch: Christian Otero

New York Worldwide

Covering Yourself Financially Before Stepping In The Ring

New York Worldwide

Hey, When Is Chris Colbert Fighting Again?

New York

Weights Are In For Edgar Berlanga and Demond Nicholson

Michael Woods

Published

3 hours ago

on

KO1, TKO1, rinse, repeat and repeat again.

Edgar Berlanga stares at Demond Nicholson at the April 23 weigh in.

Do you think Nicholson felt some fear as he looked into the eyes of Edgar Berlanga? Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

16 times, the cocky kid from NYC–yes, he’s still basically a kid, he is 23 years old–has started the bout, and not had to sit down after round one. Because Edgar Berlanga has dropped and stopped, or pummeled into submission, 16 foes, before three minutes elapsed. We shall see if foe No. 17, Demond Nicholson, can break the streak, and make it into round two, when on Saturday evening the super middleweights square off in Florida, and on ESPN.

Adorno, left, and Ortiz, capless, haven’t tasted an L as a pro. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Related Topics:
Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

Continue Reading

Sponsors