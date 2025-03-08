The Case of the Pro Debut of the 58 Year Old Man

Worldwide

Scot England, age 58, is scheduled to fight Jashawn Hunter, age 23,  tonight in Nashville, Tennessee. That bout is part of the series “Country Box,” which is described as “a fully syndicated show from Nashville TN, helping to keep boxing, music, and our Music City in the national spotlight” on the company website.

Word is that England, who has toiled as a newsman, a DJ, and author, will be the “oldest pro welterweight” campaigning today.

Guinness, the world record people, are looking at the England-Hunter fight, according to a post on England’s Facebook.

He told interested parties that his will be the last fight on the show, which will screen on FITE TV, free to stream.

This England is a participatory journalist, who likes to immerse himself into a story.

Scot England poses with foe Hunter

Who wins and how, Hunter versus the ultra well seasoned England?

His wife, she wasn’t keen on hearing him say he wanted to glove up, and go for it in the ring. But England, who says he visited Muhammad Ali several times after corresponding via letter, is wanting to see this through.

He recollected that as he was telling his missus of his plan, a beautiful butterfly flitted into site. Float like a butterfly, right? That’s a signal, he asserted.  Jayne countered, “I’m pretty sure I heard that butterfly say, ‘Don’t do it!’’

England pressed on, butterfly trash talk be damned.

His foe tonight is winless in six outings, and has a presumed age advantage, at 22 years old. Hunter has been stopped in five of his outings, which kicked off in the summer of 2022.

