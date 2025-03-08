Like a list that rates the “best” cars ever, a top-10 boxers list can be at once neither wrong nor right. Best Boxers From New York is the title, and while some may do their best to factor in intangibles when ranking cars such as reliability, speed, space, it is often impossible to comes down to personal preferences.

Some people may prefer a fast car while others swear by the utility of a pickup. Or perhaps it is a car like a Honda Civic, that needs nothing but gas and oil changes.

Though I find lists of this sort to be entertaining and sometimes informative, I usually resist making one of my own. But when Editor Mike asked for a top ten best boxers from New York list, I agreed except, ten is too short – I’m taking it to twenty-five.

The Standards For Best Boxers From New York List

I’ll include New York natives or those who spent the bulk of their careers in New York.

Also included are fighters such as Carlos Ortiz and Hector Camacho, who were born in Puerto Rico but came up through the amateur ranks in New York.

I will also include fighters such as Panama Al Brown on the Best Boxers From New York piece, he came to Harlem as a preliminary fighter but who became a contender under local trainers Dai Dollings and Bill Miller.

However, those born in the state but who cut their bones elsewhere, like Michael Moorer, Joey Giardello, and Barney Ross, are excluded from the Best Boxers From New York compilation. I’ll exclude Jack Britton for similar reasons.

Of those who are left, I try my best to rate them according to a combination of factors such as quality of opposition, peak performance, and perceived skill level. If anyone disagrees and has a strong argument, I may change my mind.

Unlike a top-10 cars list, my mind is made up about that and no one can tell me that there exists a better overall package than that of any Tri-Five Chevy.

Top Man in Best Boxers From New York List, The Original Sugar Ray

Sugar Ray Robinson – there can be no other choice for top spot.

Benny Leonard – one of the most influential boxers New York has ever seen.

Sandy Saddler – had accumulated over 100 knockouts and was still going strong when an eye injury suffered in a car accident cut short his career.

Jake LaMotta – the old writers used to say that if it wasn’t for Sugar Ray, Jake would have been the best fighter of the 1950s. Want to know more about this Best Boxers From New York? That flick does a solid job.

Gene Tunney – holds wins over two of the best in Jack Dempsey and Harry Greb. After his career ended, he became a Naval officer and helped create what would become the Navy Seals. He was also the visual inspiration for the Superman comic character.

Jack Dempsey – the main reason the heavyweight title became known as the most prestigious title in all of sports. A legend in his own time, his wife once brought him to see a Broadway play. Not only did everyone recognize him, they knew it was his birthday. Together, cast and audience stood up and sang happy birthday to him.

Deservedly high atop the list of Best Boxers From New York, the immensity of his celebrity at his apex can’t be properly communicated today.

Emile Griffith – tied Tony Canzoneri for most main events at Madison Square Garden. Might have been even better if not for the Benny Paret tragedy.

Tony Canzoneri – remarkable fighter and teen sensation who fought nothing but contenders and champions.

Wilfred Benitez – teen prodigy came to NY from Puerto Rico in 1966, who handled future Hall of Famers while studying for high school finals. Burned out at a young age.

Harry Wills – originally from New Orleans but had a long run as the leading contender in the heavyweight division.

Lou Ambers – speedy lightweight from Herkimer who was just a notch or two below a prime Henry Armstrong.

Johnny Dundee – defensive specialist who fought the first main event in New York after the Walker Law was passed.

Frankie Genaro – Olympic Gold Medalist who scored nearly 100 wins.

Panama Al Brown – moved to New York in 1923 and was a regular in the Harlem club circuit before making a splash in Europe.

Mike Tyson – another teen prodigy who cleaned out the division before he was 21. He’s mostly connected to Brownsville, Brooklyn, specifically, but he also reps Catskills. So his legacy is large, he would be higher on some Best Boxers From New York lists.

Riddick Bowe – Eddie Futch said Bowe had as much talent as any of the heavyweights he trained including Joe Frazier, Ken Norton, and Larry Holmes. Big Daddy grew up in East New York, and him and Mike Tyson were in the same sixth-grade class, at PS 396, in Brownsville. He trained and soaked up knowledge in Bed-Stuy, so yes, Bowe is about NY.

Carlos Ortiz – clever lightweight who had a every tool in the fighter’s toolbox.

Billy Graham – iron-chinned welterweight who lost some very controversial decisions against the division’s best.

Carmen Basilio – welterweight and middleweight champion who was called “rough, tough, and apparently indestructible” by Mike Wallace.

Rodrigo Valdes – sharpshooting middleweight from Gil Clancy’s stable who was a near equal to Carlos Monzon.

Floyd Patterson – a cruiserweight who could beat all but the greatest of heavyweights. Check Floyd out doing his thing in 1960, see Arthur Mercante declare the champion, from Sweden, done for the night.

Patterson is recalled as a skilled and cerebral athlete, who represented the sport with heavy class and dignity.

Pedro Montanez – exciting slugger from Puerto Rico who often sold out the Hippodrome and St. Nicholas Arenas. Beat Lou Ambers in a non-title match and fought several rounds on equal terms, “shoulder-to-shoulder,” with a peak Henry Armstrong.

Téofimo Lopez – Talented as they come, Lopez is at that point where he will either climb further up on a list like this or come off entirely.

It looked like maybe he’d be a “too fast, too soon” casualty, but the talented talker surprised the masses with majestic effort versus Josh Taylor in 2023. NYFIGHTS sat ringside, and marveled at Lopez’ execution.

We will eagerly follow his continuing career arc, and update the Best Boxers From New York list as needed.

Hector Camacho – speedy fighter whose popularity reached into the mainstream.

Sid Terris – in some ways, a 1920s version of Camacho.