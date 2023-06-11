Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Fight Result: Lopez Wins UD12, Easy Work

Teofimo Lopez showed a vintage version of himself at the Madison Square Garden Theater on Saturday night, against Josh Taylor. OK, the fighter is only 25, but he'd been dissed and dismissed in many pundit circles leading up to this scrap. Lopez shut up doubters, hard, with a definitive victory against the Scottish hitter.

After 12 rounds, no one doubted Lopez would win, it was just a question if by how much. The scores: 115-113, 115-113, 117-111. NYF had Lopez winning 10-2, way winder than the two 115-113 cards.

Lopez, fighting out of Florida, weighed 140 on Friday. Taylor, who came to the ring to the sound of bag pipes, was 139.8.

This fight week has been dotted with references to the mental health of Lopez. He’s been referring to dying and some folks are thinking he might be mentally off kilter.

Top Rank promoted the ESPN card, which broke a building record for boxing (previous mark held by Top Rank/Lomachenko v Pedeaza in 2018).

Here are the punch stats:

Lopez acted chill after. He said to Bernardo Osuna that Taylor was tough, and that he didn't actually mean it when he said he wanted to kill the Scot. Teofimo Lopez drew cheers when he admitted he'd questioned himself, but then he asked the crowd if he still got it. They affirmed he did.

Lopez also said that his next fight would come in court, for custody of his son. Taylor after to Bernardo Osuna said Teofimo was the better man, non excuses.

In the first, the action was tight. Taylor the lefty wanted to set the pace. Teofimo Lopez countered with rights a few times. Lopez’ nose likes scuffed.

Teofimo Lopez Picks Up Pace, Pulls Away

In the second, Teo started out quick. The Taylor jab to the body looked effective. A cross arm defense from Teo gave the Scot a different look. The Taylor fans yelled when he landed left hands, or almost did. Taylor won the round maybe with his late accuracy.

In the third, Taylor was warned for hitting Teofimo Lopez while he was caught in the ropes. Left hook from Teo landed and he got excited. Teo lookex unorthodox, squaring up and low key switching stance. Now Teo had the accuracy advantage. He grinned late in the round, looked like he was having fun.

In the fourth, Taylor landed an overhsnd left. Taylor then hit the deck, no knockdown. Teo had fun this round, he liked how his right worked. A counter left late sent the Scot reeling.

More Teofimo Sharp Boxing

In the fifth, Teo power had the fans chanting “Teo.” In tight, Teo’s hand speed and punch placement impressed.

In the sixth, Taylor came out heated. The US based boxer looked calm and stayed with what was working: being in command of range.

In the seventh, Teofimo Lopez started the round skipping round the ring before action commenced. Both hands were working for Lopez. The in house favorite slipped smartly and again, he looked confident and like he enjoyed the outing.

In rd 8, more confidence from Lopez. He figured out many rounds ago that Taylors’ power wasn’t hellacious. A leaping left from Lopez had the fans abuzz.

In rd 9, more of the same, Teofimo Lopez having the crowd pumped. Rights hurt Taylor late.

In rd 10, Lopez took a chill route, saving energy for 11 and 12, maybe. In rd 11, more good work from Teo. An uppercut from Lopez looked nasty. Taylor was hurt with 12 seconds to go.

In the 12th, Teofimo Lopez didn't do prevent defense. Taylor didn't have the pop, his legs were iffy. He lurched and almost toppled midway through. He did well to finish. He really almost didn't, he was precarious.

Quotes From The Fighters

Teofimo Lopez: “It’s been a long time coming. We just beat the Number 1 guy. The lineal world champion. The former undisputed world champion.”

To Josh: “I think let my emotions get the best of me. I do not want to take your life. I want to you to go back to your family. I apologize as a man.

“Josh Taylor is a tough dude. I can see why he beat so many fighters. But you’ve got to counter the counterpuncher. You’ve got to outsmart the man and get in there. And I did that. I think I did enough. This is what it is all about.

“I questioned myself for a good reason. You guys don’t understand. I’ve always been my worst critic. And you guys got a little glimpse of it. But I’ve just got to ask you one thing, and one thing only. Do I still got it?”

“I’m so grateful. This was a bout fixing what we needed to. That’s why I don’t leave my coach. I trust in him a lot.”

“My next battle is in court for my son. That’s my next battle. I’m not really focused on who I’m going to fight next.”

Josh Taylor: “No excuses. It wasn’t my best. The better man won tonight. I’ve got no excuses. I fought to the best of my ability. He was better than me tonight. It is what it is. Congratulations to Teofimo.

“I thought it was a close fight. I’d love to do it again. I definitely know I’m better than that, and I know I can beat him still. I’d love to do it again. But he’s the champ, so the ball is in his court.

“The layoff had nothing to do with it. I’ve got no excuses. He was the better man tonight. I think probably will be moving up to welterweight now. But, no excuses. He was the better man tonight.”