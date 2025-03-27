Mayer and Ryan Run It Back In Rematch Saturday

In their championship fight last September, WBO Welterweight world champion Mikaela Mayer and challenger Sandy Ryan delivered a sizzling fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, the kind where it’s a shame either fighter gets the loss.

In a tight majority decision, Mayer came out on top.

Now Mayer and Ryan will run it back in a rematch on Saturday at Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Mayer-Ryan II will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN-Plus at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Mayer’s victory was sullied by a strange attack on Ryan just hours before the fight. As Ryan left her hotel to make her way to Madison Square Garden, a car drove past and occupants dowsed Ryan in red paint. She changed her clothing and arrived without any further incident, but said after the fight the incident threw her off her game plan.

Mayer and Ryan also clashed over allegations that Ryan ‘stole’ Mayer’s longtime training team.

No Love Lost Between The Ladies Mayer and Ryan

Mayer of Las Vegas (20-2, 5 KOs) and Ryan of Derby, England (7-2-1, 3 KOs) have a healthy competitive disrespect for each other. It’s been fully displayed during fight week leading up to their rematch.

The war of words continued this week, punctuated by steely side-eye, staredowns, and trash talk.

Meyer gave Ryan credit for staying cool after the paint attack, but went after her team for inflaming the situation. “It’s disappointing that her team wasn’t as cool, calm, and collected as she was. Your team is supposed to hold you down and keep your mind right. So that was unfortunate, but she showed up and gave the fans a good fight. You’ve got to give her props for that.”

Ryan said she never would have considered withdrawing from the first fight, but she’ll be at her best this time in the rematch.

“I let people see what kind of person and fighter I am. Despite what they threw at me, I still got in there and put on a performance. I need to just be me with no distractions. I need to be levelheaded and calm. That’s how I’m approaching this whole fight week and fight night.”

Mayer and Ryan squabbled on Wednesday, with the champion accusing the challenger of not doing her part to sell the fight. Ryan retorted that she refuses to give Mayer any attention or fuel, while Mayer accused Ryan of being scared of her.

Mikaela Mayer: “I’m Stronger and Healthy at Welterweight”

Mayer says she feels great and feels at home in the welterweight division.

“Many people feel that at this stage of your career, it’s hard to make that much of a jump and develop or change much. But I really do feel that I’m better than ever. I’m stronger and healthy at welterweight. I’m not really cutting weight. All my little tweaks and injuries went away. And I’ve been able to put on muscle.”

Mayer knows Ryan thinks she can stop her this time. I’m sure she felt that way in the last fight when she was saying that I’m not truly a welterweight. But I still sent her to the hospital with a concussion. If I did that then when I was new to welterweight, then I’m going to hurt her 10 times more this time around.”

Sandy Ryan: “I’ll Be Taking That Belt Back”

Ryan vows she is prepared for whatever Mayer can throw at her.

“I’ve worked hard. I’ve had a long camp here. I’m ready to make a difference on Saturday night.

“I’m not taking anything away from Mikaela. She’s got the belt. I appreciate her accepting the rematch and making this fight. It’s what the fans wanted because it was a great first fight. But I’ll be taking that belt back.”

Prediction: Mayer Gets It Done Again

After doubling her in-ring experience as a welterweight against Ryan and with far more experience overall than her opponent, Mayer finds ways to win. She’s had some close and even controversial calls go her way. Both her losses, however, were razor-thin decisions where plenty of observers believe Mayer should have won.

Fighting on what is now her home turf in Las Vegas, fueled by holding the title, Mayer is the favorite to defeat Ryan a second time without any controversy outside the ring. However, both women are to be credited for being willing to run the fight back immediately. This is why women’s boxing is gaining fans and credibility.

Brian Norman Jr. Makes First Title Defense in Co-Main

In the co-feature, WBO World Welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. of Conyers, Georgia (26-0, 20 KOs) makes his first title defense against Derrieck Cuevas of Puerto Rico (27-1-1, 19 KOs).

Norman Jr. won the title in an upset victory last May over previously undefeated Giovani Santillan. Norman Jr. and his father, Norman Sr., felt some disrespect after the win. Norman Jr. hasn’t let the skeptics get under his skin, and he exudes confidence in his ability to defend his title and eventually take on the other champions in the welterweight division.

“You’re not a real champion until you defend your title. And I’ve got a tough competitor ahead of me. I’m ready to prove myself,” said Norman Jr. on Thursday.

Norman Jr. said he’s making a transition to being the target as the champion. “I’ve got my mind together. I’ve got everything together. And now it’s just time to prove myself.

“I hit hard. I got speed. I’m not going to get tired. I’ve got 12 rounds to beat you up if need be. You simply don’t have enough,” said Norman Jr. to Cuevas

Cuevas said the pressure is all on Norman Jr. “He’s got to look good because everyone knows that he didn’t get the belt by fighting a world champion. But I’m ready. I hit hard. I’m strong.

“You’re a good fighter. But I’m stronger than you. I’m smarter than you. You will see Saturday night.”

Bruce “ShuShu” Carrington Stars on Undercard

On the ESPN Plus undercard at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, Brooklyn featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (14-0, 8 KOs) will take on Jose Enrique Vivas of Mexico (23-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round WBC final eliminator.

Carrington says he’s “super prepared” and confident. His goal is to become a world champion by the end of the year, but he won’t look past Vivas. But I’m for sure looking through him, though. This is one of the steps I need to take in order to make what I want happen.”

Vivas says he trained at altitude in Mexico, and is always ready. “God’s timing is perfect. Now we’re here to give a war and, God willing, win.”

Also on the undercard:

Delante “Tiger” Johnson of Cleveland (14-0, 6 KOs) vs Kendo Casteneda of San Antonio (21-8, 9 KOs), in an eight-round welterweight fight.

Johnson is moving up to welterweight and said he’s feeling much stronger.

Emiliano Vargas of Las Vegas (12-0, 10 KOs) goes against Giovannie Gonzalez of Stockton, California (20-7-2, 15 KOs), in a scheduled eight-round fight at super lightweight.

The flashy Vargas said he had a hairline fracture of the hand in his last fight, but pushed hard to end it quickly with a knockout with his undamaged hand. “When you are a winner, you find a way to win. I’m an exciting fighter. I could have gone the distance, but why not give the fans a show?”