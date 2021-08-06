Announcements
Weigh-In Results: Michael Conlan vs. TJ Doheny
(ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)
• Michael Conlan 124.2 lbs vs. TJ Doheny 123.8 lbs
(WBA Interim Featherweight World Title — 12 Rounds)
• Lee McGregor 117.7 lbs vs. Vincent Legrand 118 lbs
(McGregor’s European Bantamweight Title— 12 Rounds)
• Tyrone McKenna 139.3 lbs vs. Jose Felix 135.5 lbs
(Vacant WBO Intercontinental Jr. Welterweight Title — 10 Rounds)
• Paddy Donovan vs. Jose Luis Castillo
(Welterweight — 6 Rounds)
* Donovan and Castillo will weigh in Friday morning
• Sergei Gorokhov 167 lbs vs. Padraig McCrory 167.9 lbs
(Gorokhov’s WBC International Silver Super Middleweight Title — 10 Rounds)
