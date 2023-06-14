UFC Vegas 75 Media Day: “This Fight Will Be A Banger”

In the wake of the UFC Vegas 75 media day, we can tell for certain that both parts of our main event are very ready, but they acknowledge the challenge set before them. Vettori seems rather bubbly as he heads into his fifth UFC headlining fight, and Jared seems to be eager for this fight to go underway, too.

This UFC press conference/media day event went over smoothly and with many hungry fighters telling us how they feel as the weekend approaches. Here, we'll give you the highlights of the Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier press conference, and any UFC Vegas 75 news that you'll need from today's event.

Vettori vs Cannonier Press Conference: Does The Winner Get Gold Next?

Both Vettori and Cannonier are motivated, but not delusional; they know that the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs Robert Whittaker will be the rightful number one contender and they will be next for the incumbent champion, Israel Adesanaya. Jared, who has made it clear that he wants to be the first to finish ‘The Italian Dream', used his hot mic at the UFC Vegas 75 media day to speak a bit more in depth on the matter:

“What's been said has been said — they already said that [Du Plessis vs Whitaker] is a contender's match. But, I want to go out there and perform to the best of my ability. I know that I can open some eyes and drop some jaws, if you will. And, maybe, break a jaw.”

Vettori, coming off of a close win over Roman Dolidze at UFC 286, was also asked at this UFC press conference if he thinks a big win Saturday night could potentially put him in a spot to jump the line and get another crack at UFC gold. He responded:

“My whole focus is to, like you said, go out and put on a great performance, finish [Cannonier] in a spectacular fashion… regardless, put on a very dominant performance. After that, I think everything will fall into place… I think [Du Plessis vs Whittaker] is a title eliminator.”

Both fighters in this main event spot know that they'll probably need one more win to pass the time as the middleweight title picture sorts itself out.

Vettori vs Cannonier Press Conference: Both Fighters Are Excited To See The Division Progress

With so many great fighters at middleweight, Vettori and Cannonier should find a lot of pride on being some of the division's mainstays for so long. It's not often that we see fighters lose to the top of the heap and remain motivated to bounce back time and time again, but that's what we've got in out UFC Vegas 75 main event.

The fight on everyone's mind is Du Plessis vs Whittaker. ‘The Killa Gorilla' was asked how he saw this fight going and if he, like may others, is completely writing Dricus off, despite his winning ways:

“Who knows how that fights going to go? Who knows, maybe [Du Plessis] can take a shot and get ahold of Robert and then tire Robert out… That's going to be a fun one to watch, that's for damn sure. It's always fun watching ‘The Reaper' do his thing, and Dricus has been exciting in his last couple of fights, too… I'll just be watching as a fan and have that professional vested interest as well.”

This UFC press conference showed Vettori's interest in a potential heated fight between Adesanya and Du Plessis. Though Marvin is one of many that thinks Whittaker will grab the win, he thinks that the beef between ‘Stylebender' and Dricus is “funny to watch” to say the least.

Despite all of the commotion over what's next for whoever wins, the main takeaway from the UFC Vegas 75 media day is that both Cannonier and Vettori, both looking to start a new win streak, are ready to go and primarily focused on the task at hand.

Both fighters have mentioned that they have no desire to go five rounds. On that note, both parts of our main event are great finishers that rarely ever get finished. Things will be really interesting this Saturday.