UFC Singapore Tickets: Prices, Packages and Where to Buy

UFC Singapore is just days away. Keeping up with the event with our live coverage is nice, but watching it is nicer. And, the nicest way to watch it is in person, right? So, here we are to give you links to buy tickets and all the information you'll need to know before committing to buying UFC Fight Night 225 tickets.

How much are UFC tickets? Where are these fights located? Are there still UFC fight tickets available? So, UFC Singapore is located in Australia. Kidding, it's in Singapore. So, if you're not near there or planning on making that trip ASAP, then you'll be looking at a fight night event that you'll probably have to wake up early for to catch on TV.

However, if you just so happen to be in the area, then check out the links and information that we have provided down below.

UFC Singapore Tickets: They're Moving Fast, But Still Available

Chan Sung Jung, better known as the Korean Zombie, will be taking on former featherweight champion, Max ‘Blessed' Holloway. It's objective truth to say that both of these fighters are fan favorites and it'll be rough to see either guy lose this weekend. However, the best are fighting the best and this is a situation that is inevitable.

Really, it's shocking that these two haven't fought yet. They've both been at the top of the 145lb division's mountain for quite some time. If you have the means of making it to see UFC Singapore live, then I'd suggest you take advantage of that and hop on these UFC fight tickets. How much are UFC tickets? Here's the chart for this event.

Elite – $12,888

Champion – $2,888

Challenger – $1,888

Rising Star – $888

CAT 1 Floor – $408

CAT 1 – $308

CAT 2 – $248

CAT 3 – $188

CAT 4 – $138

CAT 4 (Restricted View) – $138

CAT 5 – $88

CAT 5 (Restricted View) – $88

CAT 6 – $68

These UFC tickets are available here. UFC Singapore has a lot of talent involved and could easily sell out venues anywhere in the world. With huge talents and international stars like Max Holloway and the Korean Zombie, it's fitting that the UFC is going this far overseas for this event in particular.

UFC Tickets: A Title Shot on the Line?

It's no easy feat to earn a fourth fight with someone, especially when having officially lost all three matches thus far. But, Holloway just won't go away; minus Alexander Volkanovski, ‘Blessed' hasn't lost at featherweight since 2013. Most recently, Max was able to hand Arnold Allen his first defeat in the UFC. The contenders keep getting lined up and Holloway keeps knocking them down.

The Korean Zombie is such a fun fighter to watch. He's coming off of a fourth-round TKO loss at the hands of Volkanovski, but there's really no shame in that whatsoever, Volk is incredible. KZ is still one of the best and he'll look to prove that against ‘Blessed' this weekend. And that's just the main event!

The rest of the card has fighters like Giga Chikadze, Anthony Smith, Erin Blanchfield and many more high-level fighters that'll put it all on the line for a crowd in Singapore and everyone watching at home. And, if you're not watching, be sure to tune in with us as we cover some of the action for the main card. Live results, round by round updates and scoring will be included.