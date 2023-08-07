Announcements

Protect Yourself at All Times Acquired for $5M by Fighters First

Protect Yourself at All Times Acquired for $5M by Fighters First

Fighters First Management today announced it has acquired educational-based company Protect Yourself at All Times for $5 million.

The combination of Fighters First (FF) and Protect Yourself at All Times (PYaAT) accelerates FF’s portfolio growth outside of solely managing the careers of boxers.

The deal will add PYaAT’s educational curriculum, creative content (including books and films), and an interactive app that will provide services to further protect the fighter outside of the ring.

Founded by Adrian Clark in 2016, Protect Yourself at All Times operates a successful educational platform that has provided both amateur and professional fighters with information about the boxing business to help protect their best interests.

“Fighters First cannot represent every fighter in professional boxing. However, Protect Yourself at All Times can provide an education to every fighter who decides to put on the gloves,” said Fighters First founder David Basha.

“To now have both entities under the same umbrella moves us closer to our goal of providing the ultimate protection for fighters all over the world.”

Fighters First Offers New Management Model

Adrian Clark (far left) was present to support Fighters First client Giovani Cabrera on the Spence vs. Crawford undercard. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Since its launch in April 2022, Fighters First has emerged as one of the top management companies in boxing. Its client list includes undisputed welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., Brian Norman Jr., Giovanni Cabrera, Shawn McCalman, Justin Pauldo, Justin Figueroa, and Sharahya Morêu.

“With boxing lacking any players associations or union representation, we are shaping Fighters First into an agency which focuses on athlete management in combat sports,” said Clark. “Protect Yourself at All Times is the first of many systems that will build out this enterprise. It will continue to protect and provide education for fighters.”

Clark will remain CEO of both Fighters First and Protect Yourself at All Times.

