Power Slap is back this week! Tomorrow (Wednesday, August 9th), Power Slap 4 comes to us live from Las Vegas, Nevada with a heavy hitting (no pun intended) card, featuring a light heavyweight collision between Ajyay “Static” Hintz and Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin. This Power Slap 4 fight card is stacked with heavy hitting talent from top to bottom, all of whom will be looking to take advantage of the exposure and bright lights of the biggest Power Slap event to date! Read on below to find out the full card for this Power Slap 4 fight card!

Main Event – light heavyweight division: Ayjay Hintz vs Austin Turpin

This Power Slap 4 fight card is headlined by a mega main event. Ayjay Hintz, the No. 1 ranked light heavyweight in Power Slap (fighting out of Friendship, Wisconsin), is coming into this fight off the back of a brutal, back-and-forth decision loss to Wolverine in a defence of his light heavyweight title. His opponent, Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (fighting out of St. Augustine, Florida), is currently 3-0, and is coming into this Power Slap 4 card off the back of two first round KOs. Expect a brutal fight in this one.

Co-Main Event – heavyweight division: Duane Crespo vs Nate Burnard

Another huge addition to this Power Slap 4 fight card. This is a huge heavyweight matchup with heavyweight title implications. Duane Crespo (fighting out of Webster, New York) is ranked No. 1 in the division, and he faces off against rising, undefeated newcomer Nate “The Buffalo Soldier” Burnard (1-0) in this all-New York affair. Crespo has made it clear that he has his sights set firmly on the heavyweight title, and he will hope to continue his title charge against the young upstart in Nate Burnard.

Power Slap 4 – Full Fight Card:

Ayjay “Static” Hintz (1) vs Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (2) – light heavyweight division (Main Event)

Duane “The Iron Giant” Crespo (1) vs Nate “The Buffalo Soldier” Burnard (4) – heavyweight division (Co-Main Event)

Da Crazy Hawaiian (2) vs Kamil “Polar Bear” Marusars (5) – super heavyweight division

Dorian “Disturbing The Peace” Perez (2) vs James “Sassbilly” Stonier (5) – heavyweight division

Cole “Full Send” Young (4) vs. Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott (6) – welterweight division

Wesley “All the Smoke” Drain (2) vs. Amir “The Comeback Kid” Nuriddeen (4) – middleweight division

Cody “The Kraken” Vallo vs. Kalani “Toko” Vakameilalo – super heavyweight division

Robert “The Real Deal” Trujillo vs. Paul “Ninja Turtle” Teague – lightweight division

As with all Power Slap events, the full Power Slap 4 fight card will be available to watch/stream for free globally on the Rumble social media platform. The card also begins at 9pm EST/6pm PST. Per Power Slap rules, a coin toss is conducted to determine who gets to throw the first slap in each contest. This was conducted on July 25th. Those winners were: Teague, Vakameilalo, Drain, Scott, Perez, Marusarz, Burnard and Hintz. UFC legend, and former middleweight champion of the world Michael “The Count” Bisping will be on broadcasting duty alongside Dan Hellie. Charly Arnolt will be handling reporting duties from the Power Slap centre stage as well.

Additionally, it has also been announced that the Power Slap light heavyweight champion, Wolverine, as well as Power Slap heavyweight Ryan “King of Kings” Phillips will serve as coaches. Make sure to tune in to this Power Slap 4 fight card on Wednesday, August 9th!