Ortiz Jr vs Lawson Purse: Career-High Payday for Ortiz Jr?

Vergil Ortiz Jr. will make his long-anticipated return after exactly 17 months. Will he earn his 20th victory with ease as everyone expects or will his elderly opponent shock the world? And how much will the two fighters earn? Here is everything we know about the Ortiz Jr vs Lawson purse.

Ortiz Jr vs Lawson Payouts: Will the Fighters Earn Big?

While the official numbers from the Ortiz Jr vs Lawson purse will only be released months after the event, we can confidently make predictions based on the previous paydays of the fighters.

Once named the Prospect of the Year by The Ring magazine, Vergil Ortiz Jr. is yet to find a place among the high-ranked boxers. But he is only 25 years old and starting to find his way to the heavier weight classes. After 17 months away from the stage, he will make his debut in super welterweight, and in the future, we expect him to make the jump to middleweight.

As it stands with boxing, the higher weight classes normally pay better and Vergil Ortiz Jr. has not yet had a significant payday in his career. We expect his earnings from this bout to be the biggest in his pro career.

Reports claim that Ortiz Jr. has been earning around $100,000 for his bouts through the Golden Boy Promotions but he was already supposed to earn big in 2023. Vergil was scheduled to fight Eimantas Stanionis in 2023 after the promotion won the bid in late 2022. It was expected that Ortiz Jr. would earn at least $575,000 guaranteed from this match.

For his match against Fredrick Lawson, we expect a smaller sum. Lawson never reached any noteworthy heights and this fight is hardly as attractive. News about the size of the bid have not reached us yet but we doubt that it will be in the millions. For comparison, the Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr purse was said to be $2.3 million.

With this said, we believe that Ortiz Jr will be paid at least $300,000 as a guaranteed purse. As for his opponent – Fredrick Lawson, we predict a payout of $100,000.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Fredrick Lawson: Here's Why You Don't Want To Miss This Event

With our Ortiz Jr vs Lawson purse predictions in place, we can say a few words about this bout and why it is important. While we are all looking forward to next week's entertainment and the battle between the unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith, no boxing fan should neglect the event this week.

On paper, this looks like a regular tune-up match but Vergil Ortiz Jr. deserves our attention. After a year and a half away from the ring due to serious health issues, he will be eager to make an impressive comeback. With 19 KO/TKO wins in 19 professional matches, this bout may end with a brutal finish as early as the first few rounds.