Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

WBC Featherweight World Title – 12 Rounds

Mark Magsayo – 125 ½ lbs.

Rey Vargas – 125 ½ lbs.

Referee: Jon Schorle; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Jesse Reyes (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.)

WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Brandon Figueroa – 126 lbs.

Carlos Castro – 124 ½ lbs.

Referee: Mark Nelson; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Jesse Reyes (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.)

Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Frank Martin – 137 ½ lbs.

Jackson Mariñez – 138 lbs.

Referee: Rafael Ramos; Judges: Wilfredo Esperon (Texas), Ellis Johnson (Texas), Ursulo Perez (Texas)

Note: Contracted weight is 138 pounds.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING PRELIMS

Stream Live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME SPORTS®YouTube Channel

Super Welterweight Bout – Eight Rounds

Rashidi Ellis – 153 ½ lbs.

Jose Marrufo – 146 ¼ lbs.

Referee: Ellis Johnson; Judges: Ursulo Perez (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.), Wilfredo Esperon (Texas)

Bantamweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Ramon Cardenas – 118 lbs.

Michell Banquez – 117 ½ lbs.

Referee: Jon Schorle; Judges: Ursulo Perez (Texas), Jesse Reyes (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.)

Date: Saturday, July 9

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

U.S.: Showtime & the Showtime App

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas for Magsayo’s WBC featherweight title

Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro in a WBC featherweight eliminator

Frank Martin vs. Jackson Mariñez; lightweight

MARK MAGSAYO VS. REY VARGAS BETTING ODD

Per Draft Kings, Rey Vargas is the favorite at -115, and Mark Magsayo is the underdog at -110.

Rey Vargas: Decision +150; KO/TKO +500

Draw: +1400

Mark Magsayo: Decision +180; KO/TKO +400