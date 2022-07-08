Announcements
Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
Live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
WBC Featherweight World Title – 12 Rounds
Mark Magsayo – 125 ½ lbs.
Rey Vargas – 125 ½ lbs.
Referee: Jon Schorle; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Jesse Reyes (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.)
WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds
Brandon Figueroa – 126 lbs.
Carlos Castro – 124 ½ lbs.
Referee: Mark Nelson; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Jesse Reyes (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.)
Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds
Frank Martin – 137 ½ lbs.
Jackson Mariñez – 138 lbs.
Referee: Rafael Ramos; Judges: Wilfredo Esperon (Texas), Ellis Johnson (Texas), Ursulo Perez (Texas)
Note: Contracted weight is 138 pounds.
SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING PRELIMS
Stream Live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME SPORTS®YouTube Channel
Super Welterweight Bout – Eight Rounds
Rashidi Ellis – 153 ½ lbs.
Jose Marrufo – 146 ¼ lbs.
Referee: Ellis Johnson; Judges: Ursulo Perez (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.), Wilfredo Esperon (Texas)
Bantamweight Bout – 10 Rounds
Ramon Cardenas – 118 lbs.
Michell Banquez – 117 ½ lbs.
Referee: Jon Schorle; Judges: Ursulo Perez (Texas), Jesse Reyes (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.)
MARK MAGSAYO VS. REY VARGAS FIGHT DATE, START TIME
Date: Saturday, July 9
Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT
These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS MAGSAYO VS. VARGAS?
U.S.: Showtime & the Showtime App
MARK MAGSAYO VS. REY VARGAS FIGHT CARD
- Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas for Magsayo’s WBC featherweight title
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro in a WBC featherweight eliminator
- Frank Martin vs. Jackson Mariñez; lightweight
MARK MAGSAYO VS. REY VARGAS BETTING ODD
Per Draft Kings, Rey Vargas is the favorite at -115, and Mark Magsayo is the underdog at -110.
Rey Vargas: Decision +150; KO/TKO +500
Draw: +1400
Mark Magsayo: Decision +180; KO/TKO +400
