Published

2 hours ago

on

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

WBC Featherweight World Title – 12 Rounds

Mark Magsayo – 125 ½ lbs.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Rey Vargas – 125 ½ lbs.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Referee: Jon Schorle; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Jesse Reyes (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.)

WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Brandon Figueroa – 126 lbs.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Carlos Castro – 124 ½ lbs.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Referee: Mark Nelson; Judges: Tim Cheatham (Nev.), Jesse Reyes (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.) 

Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Frank Martin – 137 ½ lbs.

 

Jackson Mariñez – 138 lbs.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Referee: Rafael Ramos; Judges: Wilfredo Esperon (Texas), Ellis Johnson (Texas), Ursulo Perez (Texas)

Note: Contracted weight is 138 pounds.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING PRELIMS

Stream Live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME SPORTS®YouTube Channel

Super Welterweight Bout – Eight Rounds

Rashidi Ellis – 153 ½ lbs.

Jose Marrufo – 146 ¼ lbs.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Referee: Ellis Johnson; Judges: Ursulo Perez (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.), Wilfredo Esperon (Texas)

Bantamweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Ramon Cardenas – 118 lbs.

Michell Banquez – 117 ½ lbs.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Referee: Jon Schorle; Judges: Ursulo Perez (Texas), Jesse Reyes (Texas), David Sutherland (Okla.)

MARK MAGSAYO VS. REY VARGAS FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, July 9
Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS MAGSAYO VS. VARGAS?

U.S.: Showtime & the Showtime App

MARK MAGSAYO VS. REY VARGAS FIGHT CARD

  • Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas for Magsayo’s WBC featherweight title
  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro in a WBC featherweight eliminator
  • Frank Martin vs. Jackson Mariñez; lightweight

MARK MAGSAYO VS. REY VARGAS BETTING ODD

Per Draft Kings, Rey Vargas is the favorite at -115, and Mark Magsayo is the underdog at -110.

Rey Vargas: Decision +150; KO/TKO +500

Draw: +1400

Mark Magsayo: Decision +180; KO/TKO +400

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

