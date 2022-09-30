Mackenzie Dern Vs Yan Xiaonan Weigh-Ins: UFC On ESPN+ 69 All The News And Updates

UFC on ESPN+ 69 presser was pretty much entertaining, but there were no heavy words between the fighters. The last step before the fighters share the cage on Saturday is the UFC fight night weigh-in.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time

Mackenzie Dern vs Yan Xiaonan weigh-in will take place on Friday, September 30, 2022, on the MMA Underground’s official channel. It starts at 9 AM PST (noon ET, 6 PM CET). You can check it out by clicking the link below.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

Let’s see how everything’s gonna play out at UFC weigh-in today, we’ve got you covered. Here is the look at the UFC on ESPN+ 69 full card, with the scale results in the brackets.

The main event is now official, as both female competitors hit the 116-pound limit (one pound up is allowed for a non-title bout). There were no weigh-in misses today, everybody was on point.

Main Card (7 PM ET, 1 AM CET, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Xiaonan Yan (115.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170)

Catchweight (140 pounds): John Castañeda (139.5) vs. Daniel Santos (138.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Don Shainis (146)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Mike Davis (155) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5)

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, 10 PM CET, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Randy Costa (135) vs. Guido Cannetti (135.5)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Brendan Allen (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Catchweight (140 pounds): Julija Stoliarenko (139.5) vs. Chelsea Chandler (140)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Joaquim Silva (155) vs. Jesse Ronson (155.5)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Maxim Grishin (205.5) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Aleksei Oleinik (254) vs. Ilir Latifi (253)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Jessica Penne () vs. Tabatha Ricci () – off due to Penne's ilness *

Here is more info on how to watch UFC on ESPN+ 69 on Saturday, please don’t miss this event, there will be many high-level match-ups! The main event could turn into a barnburner, and we will watch two knockout artists in the co-main too!