Jamaine Ortiz, CES Top Prospect, To Fight Joseph Adorno Saturday on ESPN+

WORCESTER, Mass. (April 19, 2021) – Rarely do undefeated prospects with double-digit victories fight each other because of the perceived risk like lightweights Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (14-0, 8 KOs) and Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) will do this Saturday night, April 24th, at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

The 8-round Adorno vs. Ortiz fight, streaming live on ESPN+, will be on the Top Rank card headlined (on ESPN) by WBO World featherweight champion Emanuel Navarette (32-1, 24 KOs) defending his title against challenger Christopher Diaz (26-2, 16 KOs).

Both young lightweights were decorated USA amateur boxers who are rising stars in arguably boxing’s most loaded division.

“I’m counting the days,” Ortiz said about his fight with Adorno. “I’ve trained hard my whole life. When an opportunity like this comes, I’m ready to prove myself. I think I’ll have a spectacular performance and impress the crowd like I usually do. I’m fighting on another big card; I’m going up not down.”

The reigning WBC USNBC (U.S.) Silver lightweight champion, in addition to being a former WBC World Youth lightweight titlist, the 24-year-old Ortiz recently cracked the top 40 in the WBC ratings at 31, and he’s also ranked No. 5 by the NABF.

Ortiz is coming off a sensational, high-profile knockout of Sulaiman Segawa (13-3-1, 4 KOs), who had never been stopped, in the seventh round last November on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones, Jr. pay-per-view event.

The lone blemish on the 21-year-old Adorno’s pro record came in his last fight, back on January 11, 2020, when he fought an 8-round split draw with Hector Garcia (14-7-3). Born in New Jersey and raised in Puerto Rico, Adorno lives and trains in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Ortiz surprisingly may have what amounts to a “hometown” advantage, at least in terms of vocal support, largely because many of his New England friends and family are flying down to Florida to attend the fight, along with his Florida fans.

“My father lived in Florida and I visited him during summers, and I went to second grade there,” Ortiz explained. “I have a big family-base in Orlando. A lot of family and friends from Worcester are going to the fight. I’m surprised by how many people will be there for me.”

Ortiz is promoted by Jimmy Burchfield’s Classic Entertainment and Sports (CES), which will co-promote Adorno vs. Ortiz with Top Rank, and managed by Dick Shappy.

“Both teams need to be complimented for taking a fight like this,” Burchfield commented. “Two undefeated, young boxers like this fighting each other is what real boxing is all about. Bob Arum, Carl Moretti and Team Top Rank have been friends of mine for so many years.

“We turned Jamaine pro and through all these years as a promoter (32nd), maybe, every decade or so you have a special one like Jamaine, who can become the future of boxing. When you find a fighter who can box, punch and set-up his punches very well, he’s special and I feel Jamaine is special like that, not only in the ring but outside as well. I don’t worry about getting a late-night call about him. He is a total professional, no distractions with him. Jamaine works as a carpenter, he’s learning the real estate business, and he’s also looking into the medical field in the future. He reminds me of Sugar Ray Leonard and Oscar De Lay Hoya. He has that charisma and is a technician in the ring. A very smart kid in the ring. He has a spectacular team of managers and trainer to work with, too.”

“For many years,” Shappy added, “our management team (including Eddie Imondi) had been searching for the right boxer to come along that had the potential to be a world champ. We are very confident that we have found that person, Jamaine ‘The Technician’ Ortiz.”

Rare as it may be in boxing, the reward is ultimately worth the risk for these legitimate fighters, Ortiz and Adormo.