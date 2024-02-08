Results: Teofimo Lopez Isn’t Super In Win Over Ortiz

In a fight that did its best to bring down the energy and excitement of all of the Super Bowl festivities in Las Vegas, Teofimo Lopez of Brooklyn (20-1, 13 KOs) won a unanimous decision victory over Jamaine Ortiz of Worcester, Mass. (17-2-1, 8 KOs) drawing boos from the 6,206 fans at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

The scorecards read 117-111, 115-113, 115-113 in favor of Lopez.

Lopez retained his WBO junior welterweight, Ring Magazine championship, and the lineal championship in the division.

Lopez cried after hearing the decision, but the only people who should have been in tears were the loyal boxing fans who wasted their time watching one of the worst main events in recent memory.

Lopez spent the entire fight trying to land punches on Ortiz, who sported world-class defense but didn’t land enough shots to create distance between himself and Lopez on the scorecards.

Lopez, however, was unaffected when he was greeted with hearty boos from the crowd for the entire night, including long after the scorecards were read.

Teofimo Lopez: ‘I tried my best for the people'

“People, people, humans, listen up, man,” Lopez said. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, you can boo all you want. Suck a dick. Relax.”

Lopez spent most of the fight chasing Ortiz but failed miserably at cutting the ring off so he could land punches. Ortiz easily moved to his right to avoid damage whenever Lopez attempted to corner him. No threat came due to the champion's lack of left hooks to the body, which would have at least given Ortiz second thoughts about his defensive plan.

Lopez is usually at his best when a fighter is on the front foot, and he can pick them apart with counter shots, but Ortiz wouldn’t bite.

“I tried my best for the people,” Lopez said. “I even tried to box going backward, and he didn’t want to commit.”

Jamaine Ortiz: ‘Short end of the stick again'

“I stuck to the game plan,” Ortiz said. “I was listening to my corner, my team. I was doing good. I believe I won the fight. What can I say? I came up on the short end of the stick again.”

Ortiz had a meager 80-78 advantage in punches landed, but neither fighter landed any significant punches in the fight. Lopez landed 42.6 percent of his power shots, while Ortiz landed 39.2 percent of his power punches. Lopez had a 33-12 advantage in connects to the body.

The only shot that could have been construed as a game-changing blow came from a Lopez headbutt to Ortiz in the fifth round, ruled accidental. Lopez bled profusely, but his corner stopped the bleeding, and the cut had no impact on the fight. Credit Ortiz cutman Mike Bazzel for making the cut a non-issue.

There were just three rounds for both Lopez and Ortiz in which each landed ten or more punches. Both fighters landed 15 punches each in the 12th round as they tried to close the fight. All three judges gave the last three rounds to Lopez on the scorecards, including the final round.

In a post-fight interview in which he invoked both Rosa Parks and the Egyptian pyramids while avoiding questions from ESPN's Bernardo Osuna, comparing his performance to his narrow escape from Sandor Martin in December 2022, Lopez claims he is ready for anybody in his next fight.

Martin offered his own response on X/Twitter.

AGAIN AGAIN AGAIN 🤦🏼‍♂️ Stop protecting this guy pic.twitter.com/emxcHHwabk — Sandor Martin (@sandormartin) February 9, 2024

But he brushed off stablemate Keyshawn Davis, who called him out after his impressive sixth-round TKO victory over Jose Pedraza earlier in the evening.

“We’re talking about a lightweight,” Lopez said of Davis. He hasn’t done anything. Just like Vasiliy Lomachenko told me, if you want to fight me, you’ve got to get a world title. If you want to fight the king, get a world title.”

Lopez is open to fighting Terence Crawford, which he's said frequently in interviews promoting the fight over the past week and again in the ring.

“I’ll fight (Bud) Crawford at a catchweight,” he said. “I’m here, I’m ready. I’ve always been ready. I’m younger, prettier, and a two-time unified champion at 25.”

Crawford seemed less than impressed in a post on X/Twitter.