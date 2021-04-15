ALERT! Boxing and Boxers Uniting To Help Those In Need Within Las Vegas Community

(APRIL 13, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV) – This Saturday, April 17th, 2021, Project HOPE , C apetillo & TM Boxing Gym , Express Auto Sales , WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury , Former Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. , Undisputed Champion Teofimo Lopez , Former Champion Jessie Magdaleno , Rising Star Gabriel Flores Jr. , Boxing Legends Fernando Vargas , Joel Casamayor , WBC , Supreme Boxing , Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame and more UNITE to bring HOPE and FAITH to the Las Vegas Community.

500 bags of groceries will be distributed to families in need as well as information on resources in the Las Vegas area. EXPRESS AUTO SALES, CAPETILLO & TM BOXING GYM AND SUPREME BOXING will also be giving away a car to a family in need. Winner must be a resident of the City of Las Vegas. This is NOT a Meet and Greet. It will be a drive-thru event where the Champions will be helping distribute the food and information to the families. We ask you help spread the word so 500 families can be blessed this Saturday!

INFORMATION ON EVENT