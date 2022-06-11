Connect with us

Announcements News

Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Announcements News

Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Announcements News

Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Announcements New York

Danny Garcia v Jose Benavidez Jr On July 30th at Barclays Center

Announcements News UK USA

Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois: Preview, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Announcements

Brazilian Knockout Artist Jonhatan Cardoso Featured On ProBox TV June 17

Announcements

Trevor Bryan Defends WBA HW Title Against Daniel Dubois This Saturday

Announcements

Axel Vega Faces Angelino Cordova As The ProBox Tv Co-Main Event June 24

Announcements News

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2: Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream

Announcements News

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2: Prediction, Odds & Live Stream

Announcements

Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Published

31 mins ago

on

Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
Photo Credit: Tom Hogan / Golden Boy

MUNGUIA VS. KELLY FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, June 11
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT/1 a.m. BST
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m PT/2:45 a.m. BST

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS MUNGUIA VS. KELLY?

U.S.: DAZN

MUNGUIA VS. KELLY FIGHT CARD

Main Card

  • Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly; super middleweight
  • Oscar Duarte vs. Mark Bernaldez; super lightweight
  • Yokasta Valle vs. Lorraine Villalobos; minimumweight
  • Evan Sanchez vs. Carlos Ortiz; super welterweight
  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Moises Flores; super lightweight
  • Japhethlee Llamido vs. Saul Hernandez; featherweight
  • Jorge Estrada vs. Hassan Coleman; super welterweight

JAIME MUNGUIA VS. JIMMY KELLY BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Jaime Munguia is the favorite at -5000, and Jimmy Kelly is the underdog at +1400.

Jaime Munguia: Decision +500; KO/TKO -800

Draw +2500

Jimmy Kelly: Decision +2800; KO/TKO +2500

Top Sportsbooks Apps
Key Features
Sign-Up Link

BETMGM

Odds boost

Best Boxing and MMA coverage

 

BetMGM Classic Sportsbook Promo: Get a First Risk-Free Bet up to $1,000

Refer a Friend Offer: Both of you will receive a $50 cash reward

Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where BetMGM is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, NV, MI, PA, TN,  IA, VA, DC, AZ, NY, LA, IL

 

SIGN UP WITH CODE *WABPLAY*

 

DRAFTKINGS

Leading US sportsbook 

Same Fight Parlays

DraftKings Sportsbook Offer: 20% Deposit Bonus of up to $1,000

Daily Fantasy Sports: Deposit Bonus up to $500

Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where DraftKings is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA

 

SIGN UP WITH DRAFTKINGS

CAESARS

Biggest Welcome Offer on the Market

Premium App

Classic Sportsbook Offer: First Bet Insurance up to $1,100! 

Refer a Friend: Earn a $100 Free Bet

Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where Caesars is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, MI, TN, IA, NY, IL

 

SIGN UP WITH CODE *USBETCZR*

Fanduel 

FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer: Up to $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Daily Fantasy: Two Free Entries if you deposit $10

Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where FanDuel is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA

SIGN UP WITH FANDUEL

Related Topics:

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

Continue Reading