Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

MUNGUIA VS. KELLY FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, June 11

Saturday, June 11 Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT/1 a.m. BST

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT/1 a.m. BST Main event ringwalks (approx): 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m PT/2:45 a.m. BST

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS MUNGUIA VS. KELLY?

U.S.: DAZN

MUNGUIA VS. KELLY FIGHT CARD

Main Card

Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly; super middleweight

Oscar Duarte vs. Mark Bernaldez; super lightweight

Yokasta Valle vs. Lorraine Villalobos; minimumweight

Evan Sanchez vs. Carlos Ortiz; super welterweight

Alejandro Reyes vs. Moises Flores; super lightweight

Japhethlee Llamido vs. Saul Hernandez; featherweight

Jorge Estrada vs. Hassan Coleman; super welterweight

JAIME MUNGUIA VS. JIMMY KELLY BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Jaime Munguia is the favorite at -5000, and Jimmy Kelly is the underdog at +1400.

Jaime Munguia: Decision +500; KO/TKO -800

Draw +2500

Jimmy Kelly: Decision +2800; KO/TKO +2500