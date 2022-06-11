Announcements
Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
MUNGUIA VS. KELLY FIGHT DATE, START TIME
- Date: Saturday, June 11
- Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT/1 a.m. BST
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m PT/2:45 a.m. BST
These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS MUNGUIA VS. KELLY?
U.S.: DAZN
MUNGUIA VS. KELLY FIGHT CARD
Main Card
- Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly; super middleweight
- Oscar Duarte vs. Mark Bernaldez; super lightweight
- Yokasta Valle vs. Lorraine Villalobos; minimumweight
- Evan Sanchez vs. Carlos Ortiz; super welterweight
- Alejandro Reyes vs. Moises Flores; super lightweight
- Japhethlee Llamido vs. Saul Hernandez; featherweight
- Jorge Estrada vs. Hassan Coleman; super welterweight
JAIME MUNGUIA VS. JIMMY KELLY BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Jaime Munguia is the favorite at -5000, and Jimmy Kelly is the underdog at +1400.
Jaime Munguia: Decision +500; KO/TKO -800
Draw +2500
Jimmy Kelly: Decision +2800; KO/TKO +2500
