Published

2 hours ago

on

Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
Photo Credit: David Martin-Warr / DKP

Photo Credit: David Martin-Warr / DKP

ALL BOUTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE
*All referees and judges are from the Florida State Athletic Commission unless noted otherwise.

WHEN IS BRYAN VS. DUBOIS, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Saturday, June 11
Main card: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m BST
Main event ringwalks (approx): 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT/ 11:30 p.m BST

*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS BRYAN VS. DUBOIS?

U.S.: FiteTv ($29.99)

U.K & Ireland: BT Sport

TREVOR BRYAN VS. DANIEL DUBOIS FIGHT CARD

  • Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois (WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title)
  • Dacarree Scott vs Jonathan Guidry (heavyweight)
  • Ahmed Elbiali vs Dervin Colina (light heavyweight)
  • Johnnie Langston vs Isaiah Thompson (cruiserweight)
  • Tre’Sean Wiggins vs Travis Castellon (welterweight)
  • Ian Green vs Anthony Lenks (middleweight)
  • Luis Rodriguez Fernandez vs Ryan Adams (super middleweight)
  • Raynel Mederos vs. Ryan Wilson(super lightweights)

TREVOR BRYAN VS. DANIEL DUBOIS BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Daniel Dubois is the favorite at -1100, and Trevor Bryan is the underdog at +650.

Daniel Dubois: Decision +500; KO/TKO -450

Draw +2500

Trevor Bryan: Decision +1800; KO/TKO +1000

