Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
ALL BOUTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE
*All referees and judges are from the Florida State Athletic Commission unless noted otherwise.
WHEN IS BRYAN VS. DUBOIS, DATE AND START TIME
Date: Saturday, June 11
Main card: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m BST
Main event ringwalks (approx): 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT/ 11:30 p.m BST
*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS BRYAN VS. DUBOIS?
U.S.: FiteTv ($29.99)
U.K & Ireland: BT Sport
TREVOR BRYAN VS. DANIEL DUBOIS FIGHT CARD
- Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois (WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title)
- Dacarree Scott vs Jonathan Guidry (heavyweight)
- Ahmed Elbiali vs Dervin Colina (light heavyweight)
- Johnnie Langston vs Isaiah Thompson (cruiserweight)
- Tre’Sean Wiggins vs Travis Castellon (welterweight)
- Ian Green vs Anthony Lenks (middleweight)
- Luis Rodriguez Fernandez vs Ryan Adams (super middleweight)
- Raynel Mederos vs. Ryan Wilson(super lightweights)
TREVOR BRYAN VS. DANIEL DUBOIS BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Daniel Dubois is the favorite at -1100, and Trevor Bryan is the underdog at +650.
Daniel Dubois: Decision +500; KO/TKO -450
Draw +2500
Trevor Bryan: Decision +1800; KO/TKO +1000
