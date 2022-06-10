Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Terms and Conditions : 21+ years old and located in any of the states where BetMGM is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, NV, MI, PA, TN, IA, VA, DC, AZ, NY, LA, IL

Refer a Friend Offer : Both of you will receive a $50 cash reward

BetMGM Classic Sportsbook Promo : Get a First Risk-Free Bet up to $1,000

Terms and Conditions : 21+ years old and located in any of the states where DraftKings is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA

DraftKings Sportsbook Offer : 20% Deposit Bonus of up to $1,000

Terms and Conditions : 21+ years old and located in any of the states where Caesars is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, MI, TN, IA, NY, IL

Classic Sportsbook Offer : First Bet Insurance up to $1,100!

Biggest Welcome Offer on the Market

Fanduel

FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer: Up to $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Daily Fantasy: Two Free Entries if you deposit $10 Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where FanDuel is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA