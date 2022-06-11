Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Edgar Berlanga 167.6 vs. Alexis Angulo 169.6

(Berlanga's NABO Super Middleweight Title — 10 Rounds)

* Angulo is not eligible to win the NABO belt, as he weighed in 1.6 pounds over the 168-pound weight limit. As part of his agreement with Team Berlanga, he can weigh no more than 178 pounds Saturday morning.

• Henry Lebron 129.8 lbs vs. Luis Lebron 130 lbs

(Vacant WBO Latino Junior Lightweight Title — 10 Rounds)

(ESPN+, 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT)

• Carlos Caraballo 120.4 lbs vs. Victor Santillan 119.6 lbs

(Junior Featherweight— 8 Rounds)

• Josue Vargas 142.6 lbs vs. Dakota Linger 142.6 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

• Armani Almestica 134.2 lbs vs. Eliseo Villalobos 134.4 lbs

(Lightweight — 6 Rounds)

• Orlando Gonzalez 128 lbs vs. Pablo Cruz 127.8 lbs

(Featherweight— 8 Rounds)

• Omar Rosario 140.6 lbs vs. Julio Rosa 139.6 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

• Frevian Gonzalez 134.6 lbs vs. Refugio Montellano 134.8 lbs

(Lightweight — 4 Rounds)

• Christina Cruz 111.8 lbs vs. Maryguenn Vellinga 110.6 lbs

(Flyweight — 4 Rounds)

BERLANGA VS. ANGULO FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, June 11

Saturday, June 11 Main card: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m PT (Undercard ESPN+ 7:10 p.m ET/4:10 p.m PT)

11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m PT (Undercard ESPN+ 7:10 p.m ET/4:10 p.m PT) Main event ringwalks (approx): 12.30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS BERLANGA VS. ANGULO?

U.S.: ESPN & the ESPN App (ESPN+ for the undercard)

EDGAR BERLANGA VS. ALEXIS ANGULO BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Edgar Berlanga is the favorite at -275, and Alexis Angulo is the underdog at +220.

Edgar Berlanga: Decision +125; KO/TKO +200

Draw +2000

Alexis Angulo: Decision +650; KO/TKO +400