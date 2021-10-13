GLORY Kickboxing Screens Oct 23, With Bally Sports Now In The Mix

Connect with us

Arnhem, Netherlands – GLORY, the world’s largest kickboxing organization, today announced the Bally Sports Regional Networks has acquired the exclusive broadcast and cable rights in the United States to show the Collision 3 undercard “GLORY 79” live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands Saturday, October 23rd.

Collision 3, the GLORY Kickboxing blockbuster pay-per-view event, headlined by the heavyweight title “trilogy” fight between reigning champ Rico Verhoeven and Ben Saddik, is exclusively available on www.gloryfights.com starting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, Saturday, October 23.

Collision 3 can be purchased using credit/debit cards and the newly added payment options Apple Pay and PayPal for $24.99 USD.

Gloryfights.com supports Chromecast and Airplay and is compatible with multiple devices and formats including mobile, laptop, tablet, and television via any web browser, iOS and Android apps.

GLORY Collision 3 pay-per-view event includes the following bouts:
· Main Event: Rico Verhoeven vs Ben Saddik, Heavyweight Championship
· Heavyweight: Gokhan Saki vs James McSweeney
· Welterweight: “Hamicha” Mohamed Mezouari vs Maximo Suarez
· Light Heavyweight: Donegi Abena vs Sergey Maslobojev
· Heavyweight: Benjamin Adegbuyi vs Antonio Plazibat
· Light Heavyweight: Michael Duut vs John King

In the lead up to Collision 3, GLORY 79 brings action in the featherweight, lightweight and middleweight divisions, topping off with a heated welterweight fight with title implications on the line between Alim Nabiyev and Troy Jones.

GLORY 79 also will be shown live and for free starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern on the following platforms:
· GLORY YouTube and Facebook channels;
· GLORY website at gloryfights.com;
· PLUTO TV GLORY Kickboxing Channel at pluto.tv/en/live-tv/glory-kickboxing;
· and Sherdog’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/c/sherdog.

GLORY 79 includes the following four bouts:
· Main Event: Welterweight – Alim Nabiyev vs Troy Jones
· Featherweight: Serhii Adamchuk vs Aleksei Ulianov
· Middleweight: Matt Baker vs Serkan Özçağlayan
· Lightweight: Stoyan Koprivlenski vs Bruno Gazani

Bally Sports Regional Networks will present a one-hour special GLORY Collision 3 Preview Show during fight week (check time & date in your area). Select tickets for Collision 3 remain available for purchase now at tickets.glorykickboxing.com.

About GLORY:
Founded in 2012, GLORY is the global leader in stand-up combat and home to the most talented stand-up fighters in the world. GLORY rules generate the most exciting form of combat with non-stop, can’t-blink action. GLORY organizes world-class stand-up combat events reaching millions of fans around the world across multiple platforms.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

