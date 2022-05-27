Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero: Weigh-in Results, Odds & Live Stream

Connect with us

Published

2 seconds ago

on

WBA Lightweight Championship – 12 Rounds

Gervonta Davis – 133 ¾ lbs.

Rolando Romero – 134 ¼ lbs.

Photo Credit:Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Referee: David Fields; Judges: Ron McNair (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), Robin Taylor (N.Y.)

WBA Middleweight Championship – 12 Rounds

Erislandy Lara – 159 ¾ lbs.

Gary O’Sullivan – 159 lbs.

Photo Credit: Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: Allen Nace (N.Y.), Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), Waleska Roldan (N.Y.)

Super Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Jesús Ramos – 153 ½ lbs.

Luke Santamaría – 154 lbs.

Photo Credit:Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Mark Consentino (N.J.), Ken Ezzo (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

Super Featherweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Eduardo Ramírez – 130 lbs.

Luis Meléndez – 130 lbs.

Photo Credit:Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Referee: Johnny Callas; Judges: Bernard Bruni (Penn.), John McKaie (N.Y.), John Poturaj (N.J.)

Live Prelims on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel – Saturday, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

WHEN IS DAVIS VS. ROMERO, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Saturday, May 28
Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT

*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS DAVIS VS. ROMERO?

U.S.: Showtime PPV ($74.99) & PPV.com ($74.99)

The fight will be available on Showtime and the Showtime App. It will also be available on PPV.com.

PPV.COM is not a subscription service. It is the first streaming PPV platform that enables fans to create personalized, interactive experiences during live sporting events. During events, viewers can participate in hosted, live chats; interact with experts and other fans; post comments; and upload video selfies.

GERVONTA DAVIS VS. ROLANDO ROMERO FIGHT CARD

  • Gervonta Davis (26-0) vs. Rolando Romero (14-0) for Davis’ WBA (regular) lightweight title
  • Erislandy Lara (28-3-3) vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-4) for Lara’s WBA (regular) middleweight title
  • Jesus Ramos (18-0) vs. Luke Santamaria (13-2-1); junior middleweight
  • Eduardo Ramirez (26-2-3) vs. Luis Melendez (2-7-1); junior lightweigh

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero betting odds

Per Fan Duel, Gervonta Davis is the favorite at -850, and Rolando Romero is the underdog at +570.

Gervonta Davis: Decision +460; KO/TKO -300

Draw +2600

Rolando Romero: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +800

