Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero: Weigh-in Results, Odds & Live Stream
WBA Lightweight Championship – 12 Rounds
Gervonta Davis – 133 ¾ lbs.
Rolando Romero – 134 ¼ lbs.
Referee: David Fields; Judges: Ron McNair (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), Robin Taylor (N.Y.)
WBA Middleweight Championship – 12 Rounds
Erislandy Lara – 159 ¾ lbs.
Gary O’Sullivan – 159 lbs.
Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: Allen Nace (N.Y.), Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), Waleska Roldan (N.Y.)
Super Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds
Jesús Ramos – 153 ½ lbs.
Luke Santamaría – 154 lbs.
Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Mark Consentino (N.J.), Ken Ezzo (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)
Super Featherweight Bout – 10 Rounds
Eduardo Ramírez – 130 lbs.
Luis Meléndez – 130 lbs.
Referee: Johnny Callas; Judges: Bernard Bruni (Penn.), John McKaie (N.Y.), John Poturaj (N.J.)
Live Prelims on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel – Saturday, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
WHEN IS DAVIS VS. ROMERO, DATE AND START TIME
Date: Saturday, May 28
Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT
*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS DAVIS VS. ROMERO?
U.S.: Showtime PPV ($74.99) & PPV.com ($74.99)
The fight will be available on Showtime and the Showtime App. It will also be available on PPV.com.
PPV.COM is not a subscription service. It is the first streaming PPV platform that enables fans to create personalized, interactive experiences during live sporting events. During events, viewers can participate in hosted, live chats; interact with experts and other fans; post comments; and upload video selfies.
GERVONTA DAVIS VS. ROLANDO ROMERO FIGHT CARD
- Gervonta Davis (26-0) vs. Rolando Romero (14-0) for Davis’ WBA (regular) lightweight title
- Erislandy Lara (28-3-3) vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-4) for Lara’s WBA (regular) middleweight title
- Jesus Ramos (18-0) vs. Luke Santamaria (13-2-1); junior middleweight
- Eduardo Ramirez (26-2-3) vs. Luis Melendez (2-7-1); junior lightweigh
Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero betting odds
Per Fan Duel, Gervonta Davis is the favorite at -850, and Rolando Romero is the underdog at +570.
Gervonta Davis: Decision +460; KO/TKO -300
Draw +2600
Rolando Romero: Decision +1400; KO/TKO +800
