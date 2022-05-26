FightNight Live Celebrates 60th Broadcast With Beltway Battles II Card

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 26, 2022) – A major milestone will be reached on Saturday night in Our Nation’s Capital, as FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast airs the 60th live fight card since its inception in May of 2017. The anniversary show – a monster 13-bout “Beltway Battles, Round Two” card in collaboration with Rising Star Promotions, DHH Promotions, TCMFB Boxing andEvents DC – begins at 6 p.m. live from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington, D.C.

“We’re extremely proud to reach 60 shows, and to be celebrating this achievement with a huge event in our new hometown of Washington, D.C., as part of a Beltway Battles series which was created to provide opportunity for local prospects,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “It’s special to be able to do this alongside Thomas LaManna, who is like family to us, with a great champion in Dusty Hernandez-Harrison who famously faced Thomas in the ring in a firefight that I was able to announce way back in 2016, and with Mike Walters, who has been providing D.C. fighters with a path forward for two decades. Siddique Farooqi and Mykal Fox will be ringside to call the action, and help fans navigate this virtual smorgasbord of top area talent.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, the 6 p.m. card will air in its entirety on FloCombat. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to continue to deliver a regular slate of boxing and MMA cards via the subscription-based FloSports platform. Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/ to be ready for a full schedule of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2022.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts nearly 88,000 fans and almost 100,000 followers, and on the Everlast page which is followed by more than 441,000.

In Saturday night’s main event, WBA-NABA Gold Champion Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw, Jr. (10-1, 5 KOs) of Glenarden, Md., takes on battle-tested Wilfrido Buelvas (22-15, 16 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia, in an eight-round super lightweight contest. Washington, D.C.’s Anthony Peterson (38-1-1, 24 KOs) will go toe-to-toe with Saul Corral (30-18, 13 KOs) of Douglas, Ariz., in the Co-Main Event and Baltimore’s Domnique “Dimes” Crowder (12-0, 8 KOs) will meet Yeison Vargas (20-9, 15 KOs) of Cartagena, Colombia, for the vacant WBA-NABA Gold Super Bantamweight Championship in a special attraction. The featured bouts are part of the highly-anticipated Beltway Battles boxing series, which makes its return with a 13-bout card.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on creating a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 900 fighters and 24 promotions during 59 live event broadcasts from 24 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of Annapolis, Md., the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: www.FloSports.tv.

About Everlast Worldwide Inc.

The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Deontay Wilder and Dustin Poirier, Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.