Day of Reckoning Fight Card: A Heavyweight Night in Saudi

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are the biggest names on the big Day of Reckoning fight card in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The pair will both be looking ahead to a future where they eventually face each other but can’t ignore the tough opponents who are ready to derail the entire plan.

But it’s not just the four heavyweights in the two main events that can steal the headlines in the Middle East.

We’ve got all the news ahead of the boxing fight card this weekend.

Day of Reckoning Fight Card: Everything You Need To Know

The Day of Reckoning fight card is one of the strongest and most consistent cards from top to bottom that we’ve seen in a long time.

It’s a night full of world champions, former champions and future contenders, who will all be looking to make their mark.

At the top of everything are two heavyweights destined to finally meet, unless things turn out differently on the boxing fight card this weekend.

Day of Reckoning Co-Main and Main Events

Heavyweight: Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin

Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

It feels like do or die for Joshua as he attempts to book himself a place in the biggest fights that are left in his career, ahead of the Day of Reckoning fight card.

If he cannot defeat Wallin then the chances of taking on Wilder and Tyson Fury will have all but disappeared.

It’s a measure of how far he’s fallen in recent years that it’s come to this but that’s not to say Wallin will be a pushover.

The Swede did damage to Fury in their fight back in 2019 and left him needing 47 stitches to a nasty cut above his eye, which nearly led to the fight being stopped.

Joshua is still a heavy favorite but he’ll need to avoid the kind of upset that Andy Ruiz Jr landed in 2019.

Wilder has an even tougher match-up on the boxing fight card this weekend as he takes on former world title holder Joseph.

It’s over a year since the Bronze Bomber was in the ring and he’ll be hoping that no rust stands in the way of the big fight with AJ which is expected next year.

Joseph knows that he can provide the shock of the night and set up a future title shot for himself.

Day of Reckoning Main Card

Heavyweight: Anthony Joshua (26-3-0) vs Otto Walling (26-1-0)

Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) vs Joseph Parker (33-3-0)

Light heavyweight WBA world title: Dimitrii Bivol (21-0-0) (C) vs Lyndon Arthur (23-1-0)

Heavyweight: Daniel Dubois (19-2-0) vs Jarrell Miller (26-0-1)

Cruiserweight: Jai Opetaia (23-0-0) vs Ellis Zorro (17-0-0)

Heavyweight: Filip Hrgovic (16-0-0) vs Mark de Mori (41-2-2)

Heavyweight European title: Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0-0) vs Agit Kabayel (23-0-0) (C)

Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez (23-0-0) vs Junior Fa (20-2-0)

It certainly is a hell of a night on the Day of Reckoning fight card for the heavyweight division, with six of the eight contests between men in the heaviest division.

But that’s not to say that the lighter men won’t be able to put on a big show, with huge fights in the light heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions.

Dimitrii Bivol is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet and will be a huge favorite in his fight with British star Lyndon Arthur.

In the 200 lbs division, Jai Opetaia was forced to drop his IBF title in order to take on Ellis Zorro, as boxing continues to be determined to undermine itself.

The IBF wanted Mairis Bredis to fight, he wasn’t ready and accepted stepping aside, but it wasn’t enough for the federation not to strip the champion.

Match Ups to Watch Out for on the Day of Reckoning Fight Card Tonight

Whilst it’s the battles involving Joshua and Wilder that are attracting most of the attention, the heavyweight we think you should look out for on the boxing card this weekend is Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller.

The two men are pretty evenly stacked when it comes to a number of stats on the tale of the tape and questions remain about both.

Dubois has faced the tougher opponents but is yet to be victorious in his biggest fights, having lost to Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk, the latter of those in quite controversial circumstances.

The British fighter’s ability to last the full 12 rounds has also been questioned and he’ll want to build an early lead or get an early stoppage.

There’s many big names on the boxing fight card this weekend and it’s always great watching the likes of Joshua, Wilder, Bivol and Opetaia.

However, Dubois vs Miller might be the closest to a 50/50 fight on the Day of Reckoning fight card.