Joshua vs Wallin Tickets: Prices, Packages and Where to Buy

Anthony Joshua returns to action this weekend at the Day of Reckoning in Riyadh and his goal is to get one step closer to winning back the world heavyweight titles. Here is how you can attend the event. How much are the Joshua vs Wallin tickets right now?

Joshua vs Wallin Tickets: Are there any left?

Saudi Arabia has become the epicenter for the biggest boxing events in 2023. The gala this weekend will not only put the spotlight on several boxing icons but also foretell what we can expect in 2024. Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will both fight and if both come out as winners, then we will finally see them meet in the ring next year.

Next to these two titans, we will see the return of the former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, as well as the current WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. With such names on the card, it is not surprising that there are limited Joshua vs Wallin tickets left.

Your best approach is to look at official reseller marketplaces like StubHub or Viagogo. Right now, looking at the markets in real-time, there are about a few dozen tickets on sale for different sections and blocks in the Kingdom Arena.

Fortunately, there are tickets available in all price ranges, although we expect the cheap ones to get sold out soon. The lowest price we found was around $60 at Viagogo while there are also ringside tickets up to $1500. You can decide for yourself if those are worth it or not.

Of course, most of us will have to watch the event from the comfort of our homes, and the Day of Reckoning event is a DAZN-exclusive PPV. This means that we have to purchase the pay-per-view to watch it live. Currently, the cost of the subscription is $39.99 for users from the USA and Canada, £19.99 for the UK, and $21.99 for the rest of the world. Head to DAZN to get the full information.

Day of Reckoning Tickets: Here's Why You Don't Want to Miss Joshua vs Wallin

As the UFC will not return until mid-January, we can focus all of our attention on boxing and there is no bigger event in the sport than this. Is there anything better to do on Saturday?

In a recent interview, world-renowned promoter Eddie Hearn made important comments about the event and the impact it could have for 2024. Three former world champions will fight on this card, along with the current WBA light-heavyweight champion. How often do you see such a stacked card in boxing?

Hearn stated that if both Joshua and Wilder win their bouts on Saturday, they will sign a contract to fight each other in 2024. Wilder confirmed it too – he said that this long-anticipated clash has never been closer. Both fighters have ambitions to fight for the world titles again and this may be their last chance to get closer. With the stakes that high, can you afford to miss this event?

Check out the remaining Joshua vs Wallin tickets if you have a way to attend the event live. If not, head to DAZN and purchase your PPV.