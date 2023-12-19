Big Baby Miller Has Been Interesting in Saudi Arabia

Jarrell Miller aka Big Baby Miller aka The Notorious BBM has taken Saudi Arabia by mini storm. The Brooklyn born jumbo slugger, age 35, same neighborhood as Anthony Joshua, has been needling AJ at the hotel and various venues.

He’s been talking a great, as per usual, last few days. Last few life-times, actually….

His foe on that heavyweight-laden Saudi Arabia aka Vegas v. 2030 card is Daniel Dubois, and that presents a full step+ up for a 26-0-1 man who has been inactive to say the least.

Big Baby Miller Steps On PED Landmines

PED transgressions have had it so Miller has fought three times in five years.

The beefy oft-banned pugilist told commentators at the grand arrival Monday he’s at 80-90 of peak form, and that he’s confident he’ll stop Dubois.

He called Dubois a decent fighter, citing a decent right and jab, and solid fitness as DD traits. But, he lacks heart, and Big Baby Miller promised to test that. “Quitter,” he called Dubois.

He expects DD to be durable for five rounds, and then deteriorate. “A steppingstone,” he labeled Dubois.

Miller’s promoter Dmitriy Salita was asked if he thinks it’s a 50-50. “If the full potential of Jarrell shows up he stops him in 8 rounds,” Salita messaged Dubai enroute to Riyadh. “But Dubois is a good technical fighter and a big puncher. His issue seems to be absorbing punches, especially when the going gets tough. If Jarrell can assert himself, put consistent pressure and punches in bunches he will stop him.”

Big Baby Miller Seeks Anthony Joshua Fight, Still

A win here makes him a plausible option for AJ after AJ meets Otto Wallin in what Miller sees is a 50-50 fight. “No doubt I will stop him.”

Then, yeah, him and AJ can tango.

No, Big Baby Miller said in response to AJ arguably patronizing BBM by dismissing him on a levels basis. Ratings organizations say otherwise, the portly pug noted.

“I live rent free in AJ’s head,” the 300 pounder continued. “Unfinished business” is what he terms a BBM-AJ fight, which I deem a certainty it could be three years from now.

Big Baby Miler said there’s no way AJ v Tyson Fury comes off a scheduled, so he will be ready to finish what he almost started in 2019.

Pretty sure he actually knows his fight with Dubois is something like a 50-50 fight, however, and that he’s signed to the toughest fight of a pro career begun in 2009.