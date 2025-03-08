Weigh-In Photos: Joshua vs Dubois at Wembley Stadium Set For Saturday

A lively crowd filled London’s Trafalgar Square Friday afternoon to see the weigh-in for fighters on Saturday’s Joshua vs Dubois card, the first Riyadh Season card in the UK.

In just hours, 96,000 fans will pour into Wembley Stadium for an all-British lineup of fights, headlined by former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and resurrected opponent Daniel Dubois.

The full fight card airs on DAZN PPV, PPV.com, and additional platforms, with the undercard starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on Saturday, September 21. The price on all platforms is $19.99.

See the fighters on the scales in this photo gallery, and read what they had to say in their final public appearance.

Joshua vs Dubois Weigh-In

Joshua weighed in at 252.25 pounds, and Dubois at 248.5 pounds. Joshua weighs just one-quarter pound less than in his last fight against Francis Ngannou. Dubois is three pounds heavier than in his last fight.

“I’m ready to fight. It’s time to get in the ring. A lot has gone into this, lots of work, lots of training. Let’s go!” said Dubois, who holds the title but is largely considered the challenger.

Joshua greeted the massive crowd, saying, “What’s happening, people? You guys have stuck with me through thick and thin.” Joshua said if he could ask fans to do only one thing, he asked that they say a prayer for him.

“I look at myself as a gladiator for the people who love to see blood, guts, and glory,” said Joshua, returning to Wembley Stadium ten years after making his debut there in a first-round knockout victory over Matt Legg.

Sheeraz vs Denny

Hamzat Sheerah weighed in at 159.5 pounds, Jack Denny at 159.75 pounds.

“I believe in myself, my team believes in me to get the win tomorrow night,” said Denny, who is nevertheless a massive underdog to the rising middleweight star Sheeraz.

“There’s no pressure. I believe I’m here for a reason. Allah has put me here for a reason,” said Sheeraz.

Buatsi vs Hutchinson

In the light heavyweight matchup sure to bring the heat, Joshua Buatsi weighed in at 174.5 pounds, and Willy Hutchinson at 174.9 pounds.

Hutchinson is by far the fan favorite, if not the betting line favorite. “He’s not too big now, is he?” said Hutchinson. “I’m gonna knock this fella out. I’m ready to rock and roll, get in that ring and show you what the Hutch train is all about.”

Buatsi heard a chorus of boos from the crowd. “He can say all he wants now. Tomorrow night we’ll get it on. I couldn’t care less about him. I will win by all means.”

Cacace vs Warrington

No one is having more fun during fight week than the pair of super featherweights. In his first fight moving up from featherweight, Warrington weighed in at 129.5 pounds. Cacace weighed in at 129.75 pounds.

The two exchanged plenty of words during the faceoff, eventually laughing and embracing to the crowd’s delight. “I let him know his number’s up!” said Warrington. “I’ve trained my ass off the last few weeks. Size won’t come into it I’m ready to go,” said the Leeds Warrior.

“I was telling him what I intended to do tomorrow night,” said Cacace. “We’re warriors. I can do what I want. I’m ready for whatever he’s bringing.”

Kelly vs Davis

Chamberlain vs Padley

Lightweight Mark Chamberlain, one of Turki Alalshiekh’s favorite boxers, weighed in at 139.5 pounds, and Josh Padley weighed in at 139.6 pounds.