News Worldwide

Otto Wallin Trainer Stopped the Fight

MMA News UFC USA

UFC Fight Night Prize Money: These Payouts Are Impressive

Boxing News

Making Music: Jaime Munguía Media Workout Notes

Boxing News

Ryan Garcia Invites Weigh In Crowd To "Suck My Dick"

Boxing New York News Worldwide

Fight Recap: Ryan Garcia Outfoxes Devin Haney In Stunning Win

Boxing News

Haney vs Garcia Purse: More Than Enough Money to Retire

Boxing News

Barboza Jr vs McComb Purse: They Deserve More Money

Boxing News

Fight Recap: Richardson Hitchins Gets Dicey Decision Win

Boxing News Worldwide

Scotney vs Lefebvre Purse: Impressive Prize Money

Boxing News

Anderson vs Mehry Purse: Who's Getting the Bigger Bag?

News

Otto Wallin Trainer Stopped the Fight

Published

on

Otto Wallin Trainer Stopped the Fight

Otto Wallin didn’t come out for round six in his Saturday fight versus Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

He did so on the advice of his trainer, said Jolene Mizzone, head of Fighters First Management, hours after the main event finished.

“Joey (Gamache) stopped the fight, didn’t think he should take any more punishment,” she said.

Wallin did OK the first three rounds, to my eye.

The fourth round was a game changer for the Swede, though, who dropped to 26-2.

But it didn’t look from outside looking in that he was getting battered to that degree.

Gamache saw better, and knows better.

AJ Beat Wallin

AJ piled up punishment on Otto in the fourth

”He is at the hospital now getting X-rays on his cheek and nose just to be sure nothing is broken,” Mizzone said.

Wallin, 33 years old, lost to Tyson Fury and now AJ.

The New York resident lives to fight another day, as a smart/kind trainer/friend removes him from the fray rather than suffering continued trauma.

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading