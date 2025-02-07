War Games: Chisora vs Wallin Saturday, DAZN

Never let it be said Derek “War” Chisora doesn’t know how to sell a fight.

The bombastic British heavyweight used the final face-off after Friday’s weigh-in with opponent Otto Wallin to put the Swedish-born New York resident in a headlock and whip up spectators in Manchester, England.

What the veteran will have left in the tank on Saturday at the Co-op Live in Manchester in his 49th professional fight is another story. Fans in the United States can watch Chisora vs Wallin live on DAZN starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

Wallin weighed in at 239 pounds, which is his average. Chisora is 20 pounds heavier at 259.75 pounds, which is just under his heaviest weigh-ins between 260 and 262 pounds.

Chisora Wants One Last Title Shot

Call him a two-time world title challenger or a fringe contender, British fans have always loved “War” Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs), now 40, over his 18-year professional career. Although he never successfully defeated a current champion, Chisora never ducked any of them: Tyson Fury three times, Dillian Whyte twice, Joseph Parker twice, Kubrat Pulev twice, Oleksandr Usyk, David Price, Carlos Takam, Agit Kabayel, and David Haye. Derek Chisora and Tyson Fury exchange punches during their third heavyweight championship fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Ignoring calls for him to hang up the gloves, Chisora won a unanimous decision in London in July over a fading Joe Joyce. After the fight, Chisora said he wanted to end his career by fighting in front of his hometown, Manchester fans. Thanks to promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions, Chisora will fight at the biggest arena in Europe.

“It was 18 years ago this month that he made his debut with me, and we’ve had an off-and-on relationship over that period of time,” admitted Warren. “We’ve had some good times together and some good fights, which is what you get from him.

“This, for me, is quite poignant that we are here now for his 49th fight – and last in the UK – that it is with Queensberry and myself. I am really looking forward to it, looking forward to seeing Derek in action.” Derek Chisora and Otto Wallin each need a win to move forward in their boxing careers on Saturday in Manchester, England. Photo: Leigh Downey, Queensberry Promotions

Chisora reflected on his 49th fight at the final pre-fight news conference. “Before I came to Manchester my wife said to me ‘just go and enjoy yourself, don’t worry about anything and enjoy everything about it’. I’ve been training to enjoy it, but, at the same time, it is very emotional because I love this game so much. I love the ups and downs of it, the losing, the enjoyment, everything about it. I love it.

“It is difficult to leave boxing if you are not told to leave it,” admitted Chisora. I was told to leave it at 50 fights, so I have to get to 50 fights. If it was up to me, I would go to 100,” laughed Chisora, who quickly said he was kidding to prevent Warren from having heart failure and admitted the pair have had their ups and downs.

If Chisora wins, he will become the IBF mandatory challenger for titleholder Daniel Dubois, which would be a popular matchup for British fans. This will help motivate Chisora to dig down one more time.

Wallin Wants Back In The Heavyweight Mix

Anthony Joshua dominated his former sparring partner, Otto Wallin. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.

Wallin, (27-2, 15 KOs), age 34, hopes to work his way back into the busy heavyweight picture after a difficult stoppage loss against Anthony Joshua in December 2023. Wallin was on a six-fight winning streak, including a solid win over fearsome Murat Gassiev in Turkey by decision.

Wallin went into the Joshua fight off the back of a strong victory over Murat Gassiev in Antalya, Turkey, where he secured a decision over the ferocious punching former cruiserweight world champion. But he couldn’t capitalize on it.



Wallin has come ever so close before in his fight against Tyson Fury in September 2019. Waloin opened a nasty cut from a punch to the Gypsy King, bad enough to need 47 stitches after the fight. Fury hung on to win by decision and avoid the victory going to Wallin due to the cut. Derek Chisora and Otto Wallin go head to head at Friday’s weigh-in. Photo: Peter Byrne

Thanking Warren for the opportunity, Wallin said he’s accustomed to being a road warrior and expects “a tough crowd” and a good time with a handful of Swedish fans in the stands.

“Him saying I have no dog in me has been a great motivation for me during tough times. I remember what he said and think I will go in there and show him. It is great motivation to push through those hard moments in training. I think it is going to show in the fight.”

Warren says fans are coming out for “The Last Dance,” and Chisora will be highly motivated to win to get to fight number 50. “And I’ll make sure that is his last one. Is that a deal?”

Prediction: Wallin By Decision

Otto Wallin is the slight favorite among oddsmakers and with good reason. Neither Wallin nor Chisora are one-punch knockout heavyweights, and not even attrition-style heavyweights like current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Chisora’s last stoppage was against David Price six years ago, although he scored a knockdown against Joyce.

Wallin couldn’t avoid the slick movement and power of Anthony Joshua, but he should be able to run rings around Chisora if he chooses to do so. Will Wallin be willing to endure the crowd’s catcalls to avoid the war that benefits Chisora? If he wants to win, he must put the blinkers on and forget about entertainment value. Otto Wallin got a big win in Turkey over Murat Gassiev, and he can do the same against Derek Chisora. Courtesy Otto Wallin/InstagramScreenshot

Wallin scored a knockout in the first round in a fight last July against Nigerian journeyman Onoriode Ehwarieme, but his last solid knockout win was in a fight in Sweden in 2016. Wallin’s solid boxing skills and movement allowed him to defeat the hard-hitting Gassiev.

Chisora needs to work hard to cut off the ring and pin Wallin down, leaning on him to tire him out and forcing him to fight back. He needs the stamina and conditioning to do it for all 12 rounds. The crowd will be on his side, and if the fight is close, he’ll get a little extra consideration from the judges. But there are few fairy tale endings in boxing.

We predict a decision win for Wallin by close scores on the cards, closer than he deserves. Chisora might be determined to go out on his shield. Here’s hoping it’s not painful to watch him try.