Connect with us

Announcements

David Morrell Responds to Benavidez: After My Fight, I'm Going To Make You My BITCH

Announcements

CANELO VS. GGG III SIGNED FOR SEPTEMBER 17

Announcements

ProBox TV Features WBO Junior Fly Champ Jonathan Gonzalez v Mark Barriga on June 24

Announcements News

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero: Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Announcements News

Alimkhanuly vs. Dignum Weigh-In Results

Announcements News

Benavidez vs. Lemieux Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream

Announcements News Worldwide

UFC Makes Promotional Debut In “The City Of Lights” On September 3rd

Announcements

Janibek Alimkhanuly: Many Will Not Want To Face Me In The Ring

Announcements

David Benavídez: I’m 100% Focused On Lemieux

Announcements News

Benavidez vs. Lemieux: Preview & Prediction

Announcements

David Morrell Responds to Benavidez: After My Fight, I’m Going To Make You My BITCH

Published

14 mins ago

on

David Morrell Responds to Benavidez: After My Fight, I’m Going To Make You My BITCH
Photo Credit: Sean Michael Ham

HOUSTON, TX (May 25, 2022) – Undefeated super middleweight, David Morrell Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs), responds to David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and his comments after his fight with David Lemieux this past Saturday on Showtime. Benavidez referenced Morrell Jr., Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo as bitches, and that he would knock everyone out.

“I ain’t no bitch and you’re going to find out,” stated David Morrell Jr., who holds the WBA regular title. “I’m from Cuba and I’m not afraid to fight you. I've beaten bigger and better fighters than you. So right after this fight I got coming up, get your ass ready.” (Click HERE and get to know Morrell Jr.)

David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. are on a head on collision to bring the fans a war. Both fighters have now addressed interest in making this fight. David Morrell Jr. is scheduled to put his WBA title on the line in a 12-round bout against Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs), live on Showtime June 4th.

“I have business to handle of June 4th against Henderson, a fight I’m taking very seriously,” concluded Morrell. “After that, I’m on the hunt for Benavidez’ head. “There is no bitch in me, after my fight, I’m gonna make you my bitch” No need to talk no more I’m gonna show you better than I can tell you…see you soon BITCH.”

Related Topics:

Continue Reading