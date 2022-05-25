David Morrell Responds to Benavidez: After My Fight, I’m Going To Make You My BITCH

HOUSTON, TX (May 25, 2022) – Undefeated super middleweight, David Morrell Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs), responds to David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and his comments after his fight with David Lemieux this past Saturday on Showtime. Benavidez referenced Morrell Jr., Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo as bitches, and that he would knock everyone out.

"I ain't no bitch and you're going to find out," stated David Morrell Jr., who holds the WBA regular title. "I'm from Cuba and I'm not afraid to fight you. I've beaten bigger and better fighters than you. So right after this fight I got coming up, get your ass ready."

David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. are on a head on collision to bring the fans a war. Both fighters have now addressed interest in making this fight. David Morrell Jr. is scheduled to put his WBA title on the line in a 12-round bout against Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs), live on Showtime June 4th.

“I have business to handle of June 4th against Henderson, a fight I’m taking very seriously,” concluded Morrell. “After that, I’m on the hunt for Benavidez’ head. “There is no bitch in me, after my fight, I’m gonna make you my bitch” No need to talk no more I’m gonna show you better than I can tell you…see you soon BITCH.”