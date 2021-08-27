Boxeo EstrellaTV Card Weigh In Results

August 26, 2021, Los Angeles, CA – EstrellaTV’s “Boxeo EstrellaTV” continues to bring the best in Latin American boxing on Friday, August 27 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with a ten-round WBA Supergallo (122lb) Central America Federation Title Fight showcasing Mexico’s David “Severo” Carmona (22-6 & 9 KO’s) and Colombia’s José “El General” Sanmartin (31-5 & 20 KO’s).

The weigh-in for all fighters took place on Thursday, August 26 at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT and was live-streamed on Facebook @ProduccionesDeportivasBox and Instagram at @Producciones_Deportivas. Results of today’s weigh-in are above.

The co-main event spotlights Mexico City’s Diego “Maravilla” Carmona (9-1 & 8 KO’s) against Torreon’s Edgar “Nene” Ortega (18-13 & 11 KO’s) in an eight-round fight in the Super Welterweight (154lb) class.

Swing bouts include Mexico City’s Ari Ral Miranda Solis (1-0 & 1 KO) vs. Mexico’s Antonio de Jesús González (1-0-1) in a four-round Super Lightweight fight; Mexico City’s Andres Ocaña

Alvarez (making his debut) vs. Mexico’s Isais Ortiz Ortiz (1-1), in a four-round Light Flyweight bout; and Mexico City’s Ulises Rangel Bangeles (0-1) vs. Mexico’s Osvalde “Kalushita” Rufine (0-1) in a four-round Super welterweight bout; Mexico’s Juse Hare (4-1) vs. Mexico’s Alan Santillian Flores (0-4-1), in a four-round Featherweight bout; and Brandon Ortega Ruiz (debut) vs. John Konon Gutierrez (1-0) in a four-round lightweight bout.

David “Severo” Carmona (22-6 & 9 KO’s) hails from Mexico City. He trains at Deportivo Hermanos Galena and his trainer is Emilo Ramirez. Jose “El General” Sanmartin is from Barranquilla, Colombia, and trains at Gym: 101 in Colombia. Diego “Maravilla” Carmona trains at Pancho Rosales and his trainer is Javier Carmona. His opponent, Edgar “Nene” Ortega is from Torreon, Coahuila. He trains at Jordan Gym in Coahuila and his trainer is Manuel Lopez.

ORDER OF FIGHTS

Fight # 1

Diego “Maravilla” Carmona (9-1 & 8 KO’s) vs.

Edgar “Nene” Ortega (18-13, 11 KO’s)

Super Welterweight (154lb) Class

Eight Rounds

Fight # 2 – Main Event

WBA Super Gallo Central America Federation Title Fight

David “Severo” Carmona (22-6 & 9 KO’s) vs.

José “El General” Sanmartin (31-5 & 20 KO’s)

Bantamweight (122lb) WBA Title Fight

Ten Rounds

Fight # 3

Ari Ral Miranda Selis (1-0 & 1 KO) vs.

Antonio de Jesús González (1-0-1)

Super Lightweight Class (140lb)

Four Rounds

Fight # 4

Andres Ocana Alvarez (debut) vs.

Isais Ortiz Ortiz (1-1)

Flyweight Class

Four Rounds

Fight # 5

Ulises Rangel Banales (0-1) vs. Osvalde “Kalushita” Rufine (0-1)

Super Welterweight Class

Four Rounds

Fight # 6

Juse Hare (4-1) vs. Alan Santillian Flores (0-4-1)

Featherweight Class

Four Rounds

Fight # 7

Brando Ortega Ruiz (debut) vs. John Lemon Guitierrez (1-0)

Lightweight Class

Four Rounds

Boxeo EstrellaTV is a monthly boxing fight night on U.S. broadcast and multiplatform network EstrellaTV. Featuring the best in Mexican and Latin American boxing, it airs on the last Friday night of every month through the end of 2021. It can be viewed on the EstrellaTV network, carried by most major cable carriers, and streamed everywhere on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Xumo, and FuboTV. The series is produced by Producciones Deportivas, and directed by Ricardo Maldonado Jr.

The remaining fight nights include September 24, October 29, November 26, and December 17.

Producciones Deportivas has produced and promoted Mexican boxing for more than 30 years, working with and evolving boxing in Mexico. Some of the legendary fighters they have worked with include Marco Antonio Barrera, Acelino “Popó” Freitas, and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.