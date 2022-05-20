Announcements
Alimkhanuly vs. Dignum Weigh-In Results
(ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
Janibek Alimkhanuly 160 vs. Danny Dignum 159
(Vacant WBO Interim Middleweight World Title — 12 Rounds)
• Jamel Herring 135 lbs vs. Jamaine Ortiz 135 lbs
(NABF and USBA Lightweight Titles — 10 Rounds)
• Tiger Johnson 142.4 lbs vs. Agustin Kucharski 143.2 lbs
(Welterweight— 6 Rounds)
(ESPN+, 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT)
• Adam Lopez 126.8 lbs vs. William Encarnacion 126.2 lbs
(Featherweight— 8 Rounds)
• Karlos Balderas 132 lbs vs. Ruben Cervera 130.8 lbs
(Junior Lightweight— 8/6 Rounds)
• Jessie Magdaleno 127.2 lbs vs. Edy Valencia 126.8 lbs
(Featherweight — 8 Rounds)
• Duke Ragan 127.6 lbs vs. Victorino Gonzalez 127 lbs
(Featherweight— 6/4 Rounds)
• Giovanni Cabrera 135.4 lbs vs. Elias Araujo 135.4 lbs
(Lightweight— 8 Rounds)
SWING BOUTS
• Kasir Goldston 141.6 lbs vs. Yaniel Alvarez 141.8 lbs
(Junior Welterweight — 6/4 Rounds)
• Charlie Sheehy 134.8 lbs vs. Burnell Jenkins 133.6 lbs
(Lightweight — 4 Rounds)
* The Steven Nelson-Louis Rose bout was cancelled due to Nelson weighing in 6.6 pounds over the contracted weight of 173.
