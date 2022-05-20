Connect with us

Alimkhanuly vs. Dignum Weigh-In Results

Photo Credit:Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

(ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) 

Janibek Alimkhanuly 160 vs. Danny Dignum 159
(Vacant WBO Interim Middleweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

Janibek Alimkhanuly (L) and Danny Dignum (R) face-off during the weigh in prior to their WBO middleweight championship fight (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

•   Jamel Herring 135 lbs vs. Jamaine Ortiz 135 lbs 
(NABF and USBA Lightweight Titles — 10 Rounds)

Jamel Herring (L) and Jamaine Ortiz (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their lightweight fight. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

•   Tiger Johnson 142.4 lbs vs. Agustin Kucharski 143.2 lbs 
(Welterweight— 6 Rounds)

Tiger Johnson (L) and Agustin Kucharski (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their welterweight fight. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

(ESPN+, 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT)

   •    Adam Lopez 126.8 lbs vs. William Encarnacion 126.2 lbs
 (Featherweight— 8 Rounds)

   •    Karlos Balderas 132 lbs vs. Ruben Cervera 130.8 lbs
 (Junior Lightweight— 8/6 Rounds)

   •   Jessie Magdaleno 127.2 lbs vs. Edy Valencia 126.8 lbs
 (Featherweight — 8 Rounds)

   •   Duke Ragan 127.6 lbs vs. Victorino Gonzalez 127 lbs
 (Featherweight— 6/4 Rounds)

   •       Giovanni Cabrera 135.4 lbs vs. Elias Araujo 135.4 lbs
 (Lightweight— 8 Rounds)

SWING BOUTS

   •   Kasir Goldston 141.6 lbs vs. Yaniel Alvarez 141.8 lbs
 (Junior Welterweight — 6/4 Rounds)

   •   Charlie Sheehy 134.8 lbs vs. Burnell Jenkins 133.6 lbs
 (Lightweight — 4 Rounds)

* The Steven Nelson-Louis Rose bout was cancelled due to Nelson weighing in 6.6 pounds over the contracted weight of 173.

