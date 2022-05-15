Zurdo Ramirez Drops the Hammer, Revives His Call For Bivol

Mexican southpaw Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) continued his campaign for a title fight at light heavyweight, making an early exit in Ontario, California, Saturday to make his point. Ramirez drew little opposition from outgunned Dominic Boesel of Germany (32-3, 12 KOs).

The fourth-round knockout win defined “stay busy fight.” You’re excused if you confused the bout with a sparring session. Ramirez launched uppercuts from the opening bell, showing zero fear of anything Boesel had to offer. Trainer Joshua Chua admonished Ramirez after the second round to do less headhunting and strike to the body. “He can’t take much more of this. Go to the left. Find a little angle to the side and let go.”

Zurdo followed directions and did heavy damage, with Boesel barely hanging on to the bell in the third round. Referee Thomas Taylor told the corner, “Listen up guys, I can’t watch another round like I just saw.” Thirty-three seconds later, Ramirez dropped Boesel In the corner with a right to the body and left to the head. Taylor showed zero hesitation in stopping the fight.

“I feel great about my performance, excelente,” said Ramirez. “Like I said, I was going to put on a spectacular show. I was expectin the best of him. I knew he could take everything. But I’ve been working so hard for this. I tried to hit more the body.” Ramirez said his previous bout against Yunieski Gonzalez “was a little tough, he brought a lot of good shots. I knew I could beat this guy with less punches. I put everything into preparation for this fight.”

Ramirez rehydrated to over 200 pounds, 20 more than his opponent. His strength has carried up from super middleweight. Ramirez says it’s “Because I eat more tacos, more tortillas! It’s a more natural weight.”

Bivol Looms Large

Ramirez has made no secret since moving up a division that he wants the WBA World Light Heavyweight title held by Dmitry Bivol. “Everyone knows I wat Bivol. Make sure you sign the contract next time. I’m coming for you. I’m stronger, smarter, bigger than him, and handsome. Mas alto, mas fuerte, mas guapo.”

With the win, Ramirez will become a mandatory challenger. It means little right now. With Bivol’s impressive victory over Canelo Alverez one week ago, Ramirez will be standing in line for a bit longer as a potential rematch or light heavyweight unification fight is sorted out by Bivol's team. Why not tee up a fight with Callum Smith or John Ryder, who both share the DAZN platform? Durable Maxim Vlasov would make a good scrap if not for issues with Russian athletes.

From A to Z: William Zepeda Outslugs Rene Alvarado

Veteran Rene Alvarado of Nicaragua (32-12, 21 KOs) took a chance moving up in weight against surging lightweight William Zepeda of Mexico (26-0, 23 KOs). After ten rounds, fans stood and applauded the action-packed performances of both men. Zepeda prevailed in an all-action fight by unanimous decision. Scorecards were 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94.

“It was a great fight with a great fighter,” said Zepeda. “I have a lot to learn, and we need to work on some things. I want to thank Alvarado for the opportunity. He gave me some of his experience, which I am grateful for. We’re going to keep giving it our all. Now to enjoy this victory. Thank you to all my fans.”

Don’t be fooled by Alvarado’s record. He’s a durable, crafty opponent. He made Zepeda feel the heat throughout the fight, landing his solid right hand keeping Zepeda honest to win the early rounds. In response, Zepeda found a way through to the body. He risked Alvarado returning fire, zeroing in on the timing of Zepeda. It was muscle versus timing and no give as the pair continued to trade shots.

Both men stood in the pocket, willing to exchange heavy fire, weathering the hard shots right to the bell. At age 33, with nearly 300 hard rounds in the book, Alvarado’s conditioning is impressive and let him see the final bell.

Zepeda began bleeding from the mouth in the eighth round, driving a sense of urgency. Alvarado would not yield, but it let Zepeda win the final rounds. Six rounds to four is the correct score. Alvarado deserves a ring return for his effort. Zepeda finds himself in a super competitive division. With the top names busy, expect a southpaw matchup with stablemate Joseph Diaz Jr.

Scrap Show: John Ramirez Arrives at Super Flyweight

Statement made. Super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez of Los Angeles (10-0, 8 KOs) promised a show, and he delivered in a big way. A fierce right hook sent Jan Salvatierra (8-2, 4 KOs) of Mexico flying out of the ring, with a photographer breaking his fall 2:25 minutes into the first round. It was the third of three right hooks thrown by Ramirez, right on the mark. Salvaterra tried to get back in the ring, but his night was over.

“My people, welcome to the Scrap Show,” declared Ramirez after the win. ‘I knew I would catch him. I’m on a whole different level. I came out and measured my distance. Touched him with a jab a couple of times. I was waiting for him to make a mistake. I made him pay. I’m too fast, too strong.” Ramirez called out several top talents in the division. “I’m here to be great. I want to prove to myself I’m great. To be great, you gotta take these big fights, so I want these big fights.”

If you don’t know Ramirez, age 25, it’s because he only started his professional boxing career 18 months ago. He might rise to the top, or he might get burned and flame out. It will be fun to watch as it plays out.

Additional Undercard Results: Akisugi, Chavez Score KO Wins

Featherweight Katsuma Akisugi of Japan (10-0, 1 KO) wins a technical decision by the margin of a single second over Jose Gonzalez of Guadalajara (23-10-1, 13 KOs). Akisugi was in control of the fight when Gonzalez suffered a significant cut due to an accidental headbutt. Gonzalez appeared ready to fight on, but the fight was stopped after the round four bell rang by the ringside physician. According to California rules, this constitutes enough of a fight to award a decision, which wet to Akisugi.

“I don’t even feel like I fought,” said Akitsugi. “I was trying to fight the full ten rounds. The head butt was an accident. I wanted to continue, but it is what it is. I can’t wait to fight on more Golden Boy cards.”

Prospect Jorge Chavez of San Diego (3-0, 3 KOs) made it a quick night against Eduardo Melendez (6-32, 1 KO). “We came out victorious, and my people were here. He was a big fighter, so I had to pick him apart. He started getting tired, and I went in for the kill. I started throwing sharp shots.”