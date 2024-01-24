WWE Pay: How Much Will the Stars of Royal Rumble Make This Weekend?

With the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 all set for this Saturday, there's no better time than right now to disclose the current WWE pay structure, along with what the potential Royal Rumble payouts will be for those who will most likely emerge victorious.

Considering that 60 total wrestlers participate in the two WWE Royal Rumble events (30 men and 30 women, respectively), this massive volume alone makes the Royal Rumble among the most unpredictable events in the entire professional wrestling calendar. Yet, since some of the WWE stars are making more money than others, it's safe to assume that those who get paid the most have the best chances to win.

WWE Pay: Who's Heading Home From Royal Rumble With a Stack of Cash?

Because the WWE pay structure makes it so each wrestler is paid an annual salary (as opposed to pay depending on how often they fight, like in boxing or MMA), it's rather easy to find out what the Royal Rumble payouts will be; at least, as it pertains to the WWE's biggest stars.

With that in mind, here's what some of the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 participants will make this year.

We know that one of the main events of Royal Rumble 2024 is a 4 Way Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between four WWE stars: Roman Reigns (c) vs Randy Orton vs AJ Styles vs LA Knight.

It has been reported that Roman Reigns earns a $5 million annual salary from the WWE (not including the many sponsorships, merchandise bonuses, and PPV fees).

Randy Orton, one of the other competitors in the main event, earns a $4 million annual salary from the WWE.

As for AJ Styles, his Royal Rumble payout (meaning, his annual salary) is $2 million. LA Knight's annual salary is rumored to be around $500,000 — but could increase if he emerges victorious this weekend.

The other main event at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is the WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs Kevin Owens

Logan Paul‘s annual WWE pay is rumored to be $2 million, while Kevin Owens' annual pay is also rumored to be $2 million.

Therefore, with these six stars alone, the WWE will be paying them a sum of just under $16 million per year.

Royal Rumble Payouts: What the Rest of the Event Can Expect

Because there are so many superstars in the two Royal Rumble events (60, to be exact), we won't disclose the annual salary of each participant — especially because, if last year's Royal Rumble is any indication, there will be many surprises about those joining in on the fun.

What we do know, however, is that Cody Rhodes will be partaking — and earns a $3 million annual salary from the WWE.

Additionally, considering that it's been reported that the minimum base salary of WWE performers is $250,000, we can be certain that every contracted wrestler who enters the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is earning at least that amount annually, as part of their Royal Rumble payout.

With the WWE pay of this weekend's biggest stars now disclosed, all there's left to do is wait patiently for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 to get underway on Saturday!