Grasso Vs Araujo Streaming: Where To Watch UFC On ESPN+ 70 Live Online Or TV?

There was another no-UFC week, but no worries, the greatest MMA promotion returns with another promising night of combat sports.

UFC Vegas 62 takes place in UFC Apex Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, and it is headlined by promising female flyweight combat between dangerous Mexican Alexa Grasso and tough Brazilian shoot boxer Viviane Araujo. NYFights will try to take care of all potential UFC Vegas 62 streaming options.

The goal for @AlexaGrasso remains unchanged: become the first female Mexican champion in UFC history 🇲🇽🏆 [ #UFCVegas62 | Saturday | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/mlJ3joNtlx — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2022

UFC Vegas 62 Live Stream Options

Unfortunately, the price of ESPN’s monthly subscription has increased from 6.99 to 9.99 dollars. Also, the annual package now costs 99.99 bucks. But you can watch the majority of the UFC fight nights with your ESPN+ package, so it is 100% worth purchasing!

The price of the Disney Bundle remained the same –13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). This might be the greatest pick for those who live in the United States of America, as you can watch some other entertaining shows alongside UFC for a very small price!

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Can You Say About My UFC Vegas 62 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass gets the job done for you. The price is 11.99 bucks per month, while you’ll have to pay 114.99 dollars for the annual package. And yes, you will spare 30 bucks by buying the yearly package.

But there are other positive sides of the UFC on Fight Pass. You can re-watch every single UFC event since 1993 and other amazing grappling events – Polaris, Quintet… You can travel through time for less than a cup of coffee, a superb investment if you live outside of the United States of America!

The UFC on Fight Pass gives you access to many more promotions – Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Titan FC, CES MMA… You can take a look at the prospects and new UFC blood, check them out, it might help you if you like to bet or fish for the underdog victories. UFC on Fight Pass is not just the greatest fight library in the world, it is much more. You can compare the different eras of the sport too!

What Channel Is UFC Vegas 62 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole UFC fight night event, as usual. Just relax and sit next to your TV at 4 PM ET on Saturday if your local internet service provider offers this amazing station. The six hours of great wars are coming up!

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription gets the job done, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… Isn’t it a great offer?

Some local TV channels could cover the event, depending on your geolocation. Call your ISP and check it out, maybe they cover the whole UFC Vegas 62 event. Or at least the main card, you never know, all you need to do is check!

Is There Any UFC Vegas 62 Free Live Stream?

NYFights hates piracy, and it will never change… Just forget about the excuses, pay your ESPN+ subscription/UFC on Fight Pass and watch the upcoming wars. We don’t cover illegal stuff!

Why Should I Watch UFC Vegas 62?

In the first place, Mike Jackson won Dean Barry via disqualification, while Pete Rodriguez is coming off a loss. Both fighters are looking to prove themselves to the UFC head honcho Dana White. The undefeated Japanese and the first Okinawa-born UFC fighter Tatsuro Taira is a super-talented prospect, many see him as a potential title contender in the future, but CJ Vergara can take a beating, that should be a fantastic scrap.

Jacob Malkoun is a top-notch grappler, and he meets another submission specialist and offensive wrestler Nick Maximov, you can learn a lot from this fight. Victor Henry has already pulled out an upset against Raoni Barcelos, he could leave the Octagon with his hand raised against another star! Joanderson Brito’s opponent accepted the bout on short notice. The Brazilian shoot boxer Lucas Alexander is a big enigma for fans and bookies.

Main Card

In the main card, pay attention to the bout between Misha Cirkunov and Alonzo Menifield. I know that you love finishes, and Menifield’s big bombs square off against Cirkunov’s high-level submission attempts. It will hardly go the distance. Dusko Todorovic vs Jordan Wright is another candidate for the quick finish, as the majority of Wright’s bouts ended in round 1.

The last three battles on the card will probably turn into technical wars. Askar Askarov is known for great offensive wrestling, while his opponent doesn’t have the greatest takedown defense in the game. The high-level veteran Cub Swanson meets Marc Montoya’s prospect Jonathan Martinez, and this bout could also go the distance. Araujo and Grasso will probably stand and bang, but both can take a beating, this could last for five rounds.

Take a look at the full UFC Vegas 62 fight card here, and don’t forget to sit next to your TV/PC/tablet at 4 PM on Saturday – you should have fun watching this card!