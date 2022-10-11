UFC Fight Night 212 Card: Grasso Vs Araujo UFC Vegas 62 Full Card

We had another week without UFC, but the greatest MMA promotion in the world is back with another UFC fight card in the “Sin City”.

The UFC fight card this weekend doesn’t look too entertaining on the piece of paper, but there might be so many finishes, especially in the preliminary card.

UFC Fight Card Time And Date

The UFC fight night fight card date is Saturday, October 15th, 2022, and the preliminary card will get underway at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET), while the main card is set for 7 PM ET (1 AM CET). Let’s take a look at the upcoming UFC full fight card.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, midnight UK time)

Flyweight: Alexa Grasso (14-3-0) vs. Viviane Araujo (11-3-0)

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez (16-4-0) vs. Cub Swanson (28-12-0)

Flyweight: Askar Askarov (14-1-1) vs. Brandon Royval (14-6-0)

Middleweight: Duško Todorović (11-3-0) vs. Jordan Wright (12-3-0)

Light Heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov (15-8-0) vs. Alonzo Menifield (12-3-0)

Bantamweight: Mana Martinez (9-3-0) vs. Brandon Davis (14-9-0)

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 9 PM UK time)

Featherweight: Joanderson Brito (13-3-1) vs. Lucas Alexander (7-2-0)

Middleweight: Nick Maximov (8-1-0) vs. Jacob Malkoun (6-2-0)

Bantamweight: Raphael Assunção (27-9-0) vs. Victor Henry (22-5-0)

Strawweight: Piera Rodriguez (8-0-0) vs. Sam Hughes (7-4-0)

Flyweight: C.J. Vergara (10-3-1) vs. Tatsuro Taira (11-0-0)

Welterweight: Mike Jackson (1-1-0) vs. Pete Rodriguez (4-1-0)

What Makes UFC Vegas 62 So Special?

Well, the UFC fight night prelims should bring tons of finishes. Pete Rodriguez rarely goes the distance, while many believe that Mike Jackson was very lucky against Dean Barry in his previous outing. Tatsuro Taira is a very dangerous scrapper and knockout artist just like CJ Vergara, so the two should start trading big bombs right off the bat.

Joanderson Brito’s opponent accepted the bout on short notice, while Nick Maximov is one of the most unpredictable guys on the roster. And please, do not underestimate Victor Henry, as he pulled out a huge upset against big favorite Raoni Barcelos in his previous fight.

Main Card

Alexa Grasso Vs Viviane Araujo’s main card looks stacked with tactical fights, but surprises can happen. Don’t be shocked if you see tons of finishes. The great candidate for the stoppage is the battle between Alonzo Menifield and Misha Cirkunov, as this is the clash of styles – a striker vs grappler match-up. Jordan Wright is also “a kill or be killed” type of opponent, so Dusko Todorovic vs Jordan Wright could easily end within one round.

On the other hand, the last three fights are probably going to be tactical wars. Askarov will try to outwrestle Brandon Royval, while Jonathan Martinez and Cub Swanson are known for their outstanding level of experience and patient approach. The two pieces of the main event, Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo are masters of the stand-up game, angle changes, and technicality. But the fight could remind me of the match between Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas, especially if Alexa chooses to defend. But both fighters are probably going to stand and trade powerful shots.

Please get yourself ready and enjoy watching UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, young guns could make some serious damage!