UFC on ABC 5 Payouts: Big Earners In the Main Event

Along with big implications, the UFC on ABC 5 payouts for the main event fighters will be pretty large, too.

Ilia Topuria will put his undefeated record on the line once again as he battles former title challenger, Josh Emmett for this weekend's action. With UFC fighter pay always being a hot topic, we're here to give you the assumed purses of the main card fighters for UFC on ABC 5. This will be educated speculation — UFC bonuses and sponsorship money will not be included.

The UFC on ABC 5 prize money is looking pretty handsome for the main event fighters! As it should; this main event has serious title implications and anything under six figures would be a shame. Let's go ahead and get to the numbers we've found and dig into the wallets of this weekend's fighters.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Will Emmett and Topuria be paid at UFC on ABc 5?

While UFC fighter pay is often discussed in a negative way, there are some fighters that are happy with what they get. Josh Emmett reportedly made $85,000 in his title efforts for his last bout, which is closer to the sad side of things. However, for this main event spot, he's reported to make around $150,000 as a base pay. That's before any win of other UFC bonuses.

The UFC on ABC 5 payouts also show Topuria making a good chunk of change as a base pay. Bonuses included, Topuria's last payday was around the $115,000 mark. He's reported to be making a $100,000 base pay for his UFC on ABC 5 prize money. These increases in pay are well deserved.

Emmett is coming off of a loss, sure, but he's still a top contender and he's looking to remind the world that this weekend at the expense of Topuria's undefeated record. Regardless of the tenure, it is Topuria who's a betting favorite. With 13 wins and 12 stoppages, it's hard to picture Ilia losing, especially when considering he hasn't yet.

But, if anyone can crack a chin in this division, it's Emmett. Even before losing to Yair Rodriguez, he had success on the feet and even dropped the unorthodox striker. So, with a high-intensity fight like this, it's fair that that pay is bumped of for these main event fighters. This fight is certain to impress.

Below, you'll find that we've looked into the numbers and have a strong assumption of the base pay for all of the main card fighters.

UFC Payouts: What the Rest of the Card Can Expect

The rest of the card is absolutely stacked and this weekend's UFC fighter pay reflects this. We've even got a preliminary card with some high value names. But, for this, we'll be focusing on the main card's UFC on ABC payouts. Amanda Ribas will look to snap the winning streak of Maycee Barber and once again put a halt on her title aspirations. This will be no easy feat, as since losing her first two bouts, Barber has gone 4-0.

Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa will make for a very fun heavyweight scrap between two guys that know how to put on a show and are no strangers to UFC bonuses. Both of these guys have a 100% finishing rate and there's a combined 17 knockouts between the two. This is one of those fights you can miss a birthday for. And hey, odds are, it won't last all 15 minutes anyways.

Earlier in the night, we'll see David Onama, who also has a 1oo% finish rate, try to bounce back into the win column. This will be no easy task because Gabriel Santos is looking to avenge his first loss. Both fighters here are on the better side of their thirties, so no matter who wins, both fighters should be able to make tremendous growth here, along with their wallets growing as that UFC fighter pay hits the account.

With that being said, let's see what everyone is expected to pull in from the UFC on ABC prize money.